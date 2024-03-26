Dundee United injury update: Jim Goodwin offers latest on key trio ahead of Raith Rovers blockbuster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United injury update: Jim Goodwin offers latest on key trio ahead of Raith Rovers blockbuster

Jim Goodwin offered the latest on Kevin Holt, Scott McMann and David Wotherspoon.

By Alan Temple
Holt, McMann, and Wotherspoon in action for Dundee United
Holt, McMann, and Wotherspoon in action for Dundee United. Images: SNS

Scott McMann faces a race against time to be fit for Dundee United’s Championship showdown against Raith Rovers.

The left-back was a notable absentee for United’s 1-1 draw against Inverness on Saturday as he battles a hamstring strain.

Tannadice gaffer Jim Goodwin last night rated his chances at “50/50”.

With the versatile Kevin Holt injured and Flynn Duffy out on loan at Peterhead, McMann is United’s only recognised left-back.

His unavailability would be a hammer-blow.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Goodwin hopes to have McMann back this weekend. Image: SNS

“The medical team are working flat-out as hard as they can but, ultimately, you need the player to recover when you are talking about a hamstring injury,” said Goodwin.

“If this was a bruised ankle or bone, then players tend to push through it, but there’s not a lot you can do about a muscle injury.

“We just have to see what happens over the next 48 hours and make a decision on Thursday. But we are staying confident – and Scotty is desperate to play.

“If he feels he can get through it, then he’s the type of character who will. He knows the significance of the game and the stage of the season we are at.”

David Wotherspoon on the ball for Dundee United against Raith Rovers.
Wotherspoon in full flow for United. Image: SNS

Goodwin also confirmed that David Wotherspoon has a “really good chance” of being in contention to face Raith, having endured a month on the sidelines with a calf complaint.

Goodwin: I’m relaxed over options

There is likely to be a less positive prognosis regarding the fitness of Holt, who suffered a knee injury in the Inverness draw and had to be withdrawn after 20 minutes.

The big defender will undergo a scan later this week, with Goodwin adding: “To echo what we thought at the weekend – it doesn’t look good.

Kevin Holt of Dundee United on crutches
Holt leaves on crutches. Image: SNS

“All we can really do is stay positive and try to be optimistic until we see what that scan comes back with.”

But Goodwin is adamant he can take solace from the availability of Ross Graham, who turned in a series of fine displays during a recent spell deputising for Declan Gallagher.

He has played a part in 11 clean sheets in 18 appearances this term and will finally get a concerted crack at his favoured left-sided centre-half role.

Ross was disappointed to come out of the team but now it looks like he is going to have the chance to play some games at a very important stage of the season,” added Goodwin.

Dundee United's Ross Graham strides out of defence
Ross Graham strides out of defence. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“We know what he is capable of, and we are quite comfortable about the situation, albeit gutted for Kev.

“Ross was very good – particularly playing on his weaker side – and he’ll now get an opportunity to play on his more comfortable side. He has a great range of passing and we are relaxed about the situation.”

He added: “This is why we build a squad, and why we didn’t let Ross go out (on loan) in January even when he was keen to play games. You’ve got to keep hold of these good players for when the need arises.”

Conversation