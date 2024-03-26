Dundee United injury update: Jim Goodwin offers latest on key trio ahead of Raith Rovers blockbuster

Scott McMann faces a race against time to be fit for Dundee United’s Championship showdown against Raith Rovers.

The left-back was a notable absentee for United’s 1-1 draw against Inverness on Saturday as he battles a hamstring strain.

Tannadice gaffer Jim Goodwin last night rated his chances at “50/50”.

With the versatile Kevin Holt injured and Flynn Duffy out on loan at Peterhead, McMann is United’s only recognised left-back.

His unavailability would be a hammer-blow.

“The medical team are working flat-out as hard as they can but, ultimately, you need the player to recover when you are talking about a hamstring injury,” said Goodwin.

“If this was a bruised ankle or bone, then players tend to push through it, but there’s not a lot you can do about a muscle injury.

“We just have to see what happens over the next 48 hours and make a decision on Thursday. But we are staying confident – and Scotty is desperate to play.

“If he feels he can get through it, then he’s the type of character who will. He knows the significance of the game and the stage of the season we are at.”

Goodwin also confirmed that David Wotherspoon has a “really good chance” of being in contention to face Raith, having endured a month on the sidelines with a calf complaint.

Goodwin: I’m relaxed over options

There is likely to be a less positive prognosis regarding the fitness of Holt, who suffered a knee injury in the Inverness draw and had to be withdrawn after 20 minutes.

The big defender will undergo a scan later this week, with Goodwin adding: “To echo what we thought at the weekend – it doesn’t look good.

“All we can really do is stay positive and try to be optimistic until we see what that scan comes back with.”

But Goodwin is adamant he can take solace from the availability of Ross Graham, who turned in a series of fine displays during a recent spell deputising for Declan Gallagher.

He has played a part in 11 clean sheets in 18 appearances this term and will finally get a concerted crack at his favoured left-sided centre-half role.

“Ross was disappointed to come out of the team but now it looks like he is going to have the chance to play some games at a very important stage of the season,” added Goodwin.

“We know what he is capable of, and we are quite comfortable about the situation, albeit gutted for Kev.

“Ross was very good – particularly playing on his weaker side – and he’ll now get an opportunity to play on his more comfortable side. He has a great range of passing and we are relaxed about the situation.”

He added: “This is why we build a squad, and why we didn’t let Ross go out (on loan) in January even when he was keen to play games. You’ve got to keep hold of these good players for when the need arises.”