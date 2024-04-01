12 new housing association homes approved for Friockheim day care centre site

A dozen new homes for the site of a former Friockheim day care centre have been approved by Angus Council.

Angus Housing Association will develop the scheme at the former Lunan Park facility in Guthrie Street.

It looked after the elderly until it closed in 2015.

The centre was closed in a cost-cutting move.

But the council struggled to find a buyer for the site.

A £225,000 deal was struck in 2019, but the private developer later withdrew from the sale.

And in 2022, councillors agreed it should be offered to a housing association for the creation of affordable homes.

Angus Housing Association submitted a planning application for the site at the end of last year.

Planning officials have approved the proposal under delegated powers.

It will create ten semi-detached and two terraced three-bedroom homes.

The existing main access on Guthrie Street will be closed off.

A new access will be created from Guthrie Crescent.

All but 10 of the 32 trees on the land will be axed to make way for the new homes.

“The development will result in the loss of trees but planning conditions are attached to secure appropriate new planting,” said council planners.

“In conclusion, the proposal provides an appropriate redevelopment of a brownfield housing site and will delivery valuable affordable housing.”