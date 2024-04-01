12 new housing association homes approved for Friockheim day care centre site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
12 new housing association homes approved for Friockheim day care centre site

The development will be built on land occupied by the now empty Lunan Park home.

By Graham Brown
A dozen new homes will be built on the site of Lunan Park. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
A dozen new homes will be built on the site of Lunan Park. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

A dozen new homes for the site of a former Friockheim day care centre have been approved by Angus Council.

Angus Housing Association will develop the scheme at the former Lunan Park facility in Guthrie Street.

It looked after the elderly until it closed in 2015.

The centre was closed in a cost-cutting move.

But the council struggled to find a buyer for the site.

Lunan Park day care centre in Friockheim
The former day centre will be cleared and a new access to the Lunan park site created. Image Graham Brown/DC Thomson

A £225,000 deal was struck in 2019, but the private developer later withdrew from the sale.

And in 2022, councillors agreed it should be offered to a housing association for the creation of affordable homes.

Angus Housing Association submitted a planning application for the site at the end of last year.

Planning officials have approved the proposal under delegated powers.

It will create ten semi-detached and two terraced three-bedroom homes.

The existing main access on Guthrie Street will be closed off.

A new access will be created from Guthrie Crescent.

All but 10 of the 32 trees on the land will be axed to make way for the new homes.

“The development will result in the loss of trees but planning conditions are attached to secure appropriate new planting,” said council planners.

“In conclusion, the proposal provides an appropriate redevelopment of a brownfield housing site and will delivery valuable affordable housing.”

