Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United hero Dave Bowman hit with SFA ban following THIRD red card

Bowman served the first of his eight-game suspension against Raith Rovers, watching the match from the broadcast media gantry at Tannadice.

Dave Bowman is dismissed during a disappointing fixture against Airdrie
Bowman is dismissed during a disappointing fixture against Airdrie. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United coach Dave Bowman has been hit with a four-game touchline ban following his dismissal against Airdrieonians.

Bowman, 60, received the verdict last Thursday at a Scottish FA hearing after accepting his misconduct charge.

A further four matches have been suspended until the end of the 2024/25 campaign but will come into affect should he be found guilty of another offence during that period.

Tangerines legend Bowman was given his marching orders by match referee Grant Irvine as United slipped to a miserable defeat against the Diamonds on February 27.

Dundee United coach Dave Bowman
It has been an eventful season for the passionate Bowman. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.

It was Bowman’s third red card of the season, having been sent to the stand during December’s 1-0 win against Ayr United and United’s 3-2 defeat to Morton in January.

Bowman was officially adjudged to have breached disciplinary rule 203 which states that “no member of Team Staff shall commit misconduct at a match.”

Courier Sport understands the charge relates a water bottle being kicked on to the field of play in injury time.

Serving his ban

He served the first game of his ban during United’s 2-0 triumph over Raith Rovers at the weekend, watching the game from the broadcast media gantry at Tannadice.

Bowman is slated to be back in the dugout for United’s penultimate Championship fixture of the season – ironically, against Airdrie.

Affectionately nicknamed “Psycho”, Bowman is no stranger to lengthy bans, having famously landing a 17-game suspension towards the end of his playing career due to receiving FIVE red cards in one game with Forfar.

