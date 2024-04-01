LEE WILKIE: Injury to young Dundee fan shows why there’s no place for pyrotechnics in our game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment

LEE WILKIE: Injury to young Dundee fan shows why there’s no place for pyrotechnics in our game

On the pitch, the upcoming Motherwell match is now crucial to top-six chances.

Dundee fans enjoying their day at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

By Lee Wilkie

Dundee have put themselves in a great place to grab that top-six spot.

The win over St Johnstone on Saturday was a massive moment for Tony Docherty and his side.

It will be very tight and I fully expect it to go down to the final minutes of the final weekend before the split.

But I do fancy Dundee to get over the line.

They have to beat Motherwell this weekend, though, to do that.

Dundee celebrate their winner at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

You don’t want to be needing a win against Rangers.

And although Aberdeen have had a dreadful season, Dundee don’t want to be having to get a win at Pittodrie. Their record there isn’t a good one.

So victory this weekend at home to the Steelmen would put them on the brink.

On Saturday the ball fell to exactly the player you want 45 yards out with the goalie nowhere. A superb goal.

It’s great to see goalkeepers still as daft as ever running out like that!

Lyall Cameron’s finish was perfect. But you need top technique and real confidence to go for it. He’s got that.

Injured fan

Sadly the game has been overshadowed since with the news a young Dundee fan was injured by a pyrotechnic.

That’s unacceptable.

I’m all for fans creating atmosphere but there’s no place for those things. This situation is exactly why they are not allowed.

I hope the people behind it are punished – they shouldn’t be allowed back in a football stadium.

More importantly I hope the young fan makes a full recovery and it’s good to see Dundee promise to get him in to see the players.

Conversation