LEE WILKIE: Injury to young Dundee fan shows why there’s no place for pyrotechnics in our game

Dundee have put themselves in a great place to grab that top-six spot.

The win over St Johnstone on Saturday was a massive moment for Tony Docherty and his side.

It will be very tight and I fully expect it to go down to the final minutes of the final weekend before the split.

But I do fancy Dundee to get over the line.

They have to beat Motherwell this weekend, though, to do that.

You don’t want to be needing a win against Rangers.

And although Aberdeen have had a dreadful season, Dundee don’t want to be having to get a win at Pittodrie. Their record there isn’t a good one.

So victory this weekend at home to the Steelmen would put them on the brink.

On Saturday the ball fell to exactly the player you want 45 yards out with the goalie nowhere. A superb goal.

It’s great to see goalkeepers still as daft as ever running out like that!

Lyall Cameron’s finish was perfect. But you need top technique and real confidence to go for it. He’s got that.

Injured fan

Sadly the game has been overshadowed since with the news a young Dundee fan was injured by a pyrotechnic.

That’s unacceptable.

I’m all for fans creating atmosphere but there’s no place for those things. This situation is exactly why they are not allowed.

I hope the people behind it are punished – they shouldn’t be allowed back in a football stadium.

More importantly I hope the young fan makes a full recovery and it’s good to see Dundee promise to get him in to see the players.