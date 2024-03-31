Dundee and St Johnstone seek culprit after pyrotechnic set off in away end at McDiarmid Park injures young fan

Dundee and St Johnstone will work with Police Scotland to identify those responsible after a pyrotechnic injured a young fan in the away end at McDiarmid Park.

The Dark Blues defeated their Tayside rivals 2-1 in Perth on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, both clubs released statements revealing a young fan had been hurt by a pyrotechnic set off among the away support.

They condemned the use of pyrotechnics in stadiums and vowed to identify the culprits.

‘Very real dangers’

The Dundee statement read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that the club is fully aware of an incident that occurred at yesterday’s match against St Johnstone which saw a young Dundee supporter injured by a pyrotechnic set off within the away support.

“The club will be working with St Johnstone and Police Scotland to try to identify the culprit.

“This is an example of the very real dangers associated with pyrotechnics generally and within football stadia.

“The club reminds all supporters that it is an offence to bring pyrotechnics to any football match in Scotland.

“Action will be taken by the club against individuals who do not adhere to this.

“Pyrotechnics have no place in Scottish football and yesterday illustrated how dangerous they can be.

“The club have been in touch directly with the family of the young supporter to check on his condition and will be arranging something special for him with the players and coaches.

“Everyone at Dundee Football Club wishes him a speedy recovery and looks forward to seeing him soon.”

Saddened and concerned

St Johnstone released their own statement, saying: “St Johnstone Football Club is aware of an incident involving a young Dundee fan and a pyrotechnic device that occurred in the away section of McDiarmid Park during yesterday’s Scottish Premiership fixture.

“The club is extremely saddened and concerned to learn of the events and wishes the young supporter a speedy recovery.

“We are working with Dundee FC and the authorities to identify those involved in the away section.

“Supporters are reminded the use of pyrotechnics is illegal within Scottish football grounds.”

The previous meeting between the two sides saw a man charged with setting off a pyrotechnic at Dens Park in February.