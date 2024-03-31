Dundee and St Johnstone seek culprit after pyrotechnic set off in away end at McDiarmid Park injures young fan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and St Johnstone seek culprit after pyrotechnic set off in away end at McDiarmid Park injures young fan

The Dark Blues ran out 2-1 winners on Saturday.

By George Cran
A pyrotechnic is set off in the away end at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
A pyrotechnic is set off in the away end at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Dundee and St Johnstone will work with Police Scotland to identify those responsible after a pyrotechnic injured a young fan in the away end at McDiarmid Park.

The Dark Blues defeated their Tayside rivals 2-1 in Perth on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, both clubs released statements revealing a young fan had been hurt by a pyrotechnic set off among the away support.

They condemned the use of pyrotechnics in stadiums and vowed to identify the culprits.

‘Very real dangers’

The Dundee statement read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that the club is fully aware of an incident that occurred at yesterday’s match against St Johnstone which saw a young Dundee supporter injured by a pyrotechnic set off within the away support.

“The club will be working with St Johnstone and Police Scotland to try to identify the culprit.

A smoke bomb is let off in the away end at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

“This is an example of the very real dangers associated with pyrotechnics generally and within football stadia.

“The club reminds all supporters that it is an offence to bring pyrotechnics to any football match in Scotland.

“Action will be taken by the club against individuals who do not adhere to this.

“Pyrotechnics have no place in Scottish football and yesterday illustrated how dangerous they can be.

“The club have been in touch directly with the family of the young supporter to check on his condition and will be arranging something special for him with the players and coaches.

“Everyone at Dundee Football Club wishes him a speedy recovery and looks forward to seeing him soon.”

Saddened and concerned

St Johnstone released their own statement, saying: “St Johnstone Football Club is aware of an incident involving a young Dundee fan and a pyrotechnic device that occurred in the away section of McDiarmid Park during yesterday’s Scottish Premiership fixture.

“The club is extremely saddened and concerned to learn of the events and wishes the young supporter a speedy recovery.

“We are working with Dundee FC and the authorities to identify those involved in the away section.

“Supporters are reminded the use of pyrotechnics is illegal within Scottish football grounds.”

The previous meeting between the two sides saw a man charged with setting off a pyrotechnic at Dens Park in February.

