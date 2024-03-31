Woman, 74, pushed to ground by laughing gang of teens in Perthshire woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 74, pushed to ground by laughing gang of teens in Perthshire woods

A video posted to social media shows the woman being accosted whilst out walking her dog.

By Laura Devlin
The incident happened whilst the woman was walking her dog in Blairgowrie. Image: Supplied.
The incident happened whilst the woman was walking her dog in Blairgowrie. Image: Supplied.

Police have launched an investigation after a woman in her 70s was pushed to the ground by a group of teens whilst out walking her dog.

The 74-year-old was walking in a field near Ardblair woods in Blairgowrie on Saturday night.

A video posed to social media, which has since recieved over 200 comments, shows the woman being accosted and verbally abused by what appears to be a group of teenagers.

She is then pushed from behind by one of the teens and lands on her face. The laughing group subsequently run away whilst the elderly dog walker is lying on the ground.

Watch as elderly dog walker pushed to ground by group of teens 

The video has recieved widespread condemnation from people on social media, with one commenter describing the incident as “appalling”.

Another person wrote: “This behaviour is unacceptable.

“The language used along with the derogatory comments aimed at the lady alone is unacceptable. The assault is highly unacceptable.”

Witnesses urged to come forward

Police have now confirmed they have launched an investigation into the incident and urged anyone who may have information to get in touch.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a 74-year-old woman being assaulted in a field near Ardblair woods in Blairgowrie.

“The incident happened around 6pm on Saturday, when the woman was walking her dog. She sustained minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and officers are also carrying out patrols in the area.

“Anyone who saw what happened or can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4220 of Saturday, 30 March, 2024″

