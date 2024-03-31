Woman, 74, pushed to ground by laughing gang of teens in Perthshire woods

Police have launched an investigation after a woman in her 70s was pushed to the ground by a group of teens whilst out walking her dog.

The 74-year-old was walking in a field near Ardblair woods in Blairgowrie on Saturday night.

A video posed to social media, which has since recieved over 200 comments, shows the woman being accosted and verbally abused by what appears to be a group of teenagers.

She is then pushed from behind by one of the teens and lands on her face. The laughing group subsequently run away whilst the elderly dog walker is lying on the ground.

Watch as elderly dog walker pushed to ground by group of teens

The video has recieved widespread condemnation from people on social media, with one commenter describing the incident as “appalling”.

Another person wrote: “This behaviour is unacceptable.

“The language used along with the derogatory comments aimed at the lady alone is unacceptable. The assault is highly unacceptable.”

Witnesses urged to come forward

Police have now confirmed they have launched an investigation into the incident and urged anyone who may have information to get in touch.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a 74-year-old woman being assaulted in a field near Ardblair woods in Blairgowrie.

“The incident happened around 6pm on Saturday, when the woman was walking her dog. She sustained minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and officers are also carrying out patrols in the area.

“Anyone who saw what happened or can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4220 of Saturday, 30 March, 2024″