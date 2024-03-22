Man, 21, charged after pyrotechnics set off at Dundee v St Johnstone game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 21, charged after pyrotechnics set off at Dundee v St Johnstone game

The incident took place during a match at Dens Park.

By Ellidh Aitken
Pyrotechnics were set off during the Dundee v St Johnstone game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Pyrotechnics were set off during the Dundee v St Johnstone game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

A man has been charged after pyrotechnics were set off at a Dundee v St Johnstone game.

The incident took place during a meeting between the sides on February 11 at Dens Park.

The 21-year-old man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police Scotland says he will be subject to conditions not to enter or attend any regulated football match within the UK.

Police seek football banning order over pyrotechnics at Dundee v St Johnstone game

Officers will also request a football banning order.

Constable Neil Aitkenhead said: “Taking pyrotechnics into a sporting stadium is a criminal offence.

“I’d ask people to think of the impact it could have on those around you, particularly people with medical conditions, young children and elderly.

“We will continue to work in partnership with football clubs to prevent fans from taking pyrotechnics into grounds and to pursue those who put other fans’ safety at risk.”

More from Dundee

Kevin Henderson.
Former chef from Dundee claimed £25k benefits by fraud
Find chic styles for spring in Dundee's Overgate. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson.
Trenchcoats, lightweight suits and white tees: How to build a spring wardrobe in Dundee
Women's Rugby with A player from the University of Dundee is tackled by players from Abertay University as the teams compete for the Varsity Trophy.
PICTURES: Dundee and Abertay universities battle for the Tay Varsity Challenge Trophy
Citylink bus.
Coach firm launches more services through Dundee and Perth in summer timetable
Lewis Allan (left) and Scott Young are hoping to open Passion Park in April. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson/Lewis Allan
First look inside new Dundee skatepark as opening plans revealed
Former Dundee FC star Steven Robb is bringing Bee Inspired to the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson/SNS Group
Former Dundee and United star to open Bee Inspired clothing shop in Overgate
An Ambassador Cruise liner.
Full list of sailings from Dundee as Ambassador Cruise Line launches 2025 schedule
Loco Rita's in Dundee set to close
Dundee plant-based Mexican restaurant to close
Several people reported cannabis use at the Carseview Centre. Image: Shutterstock/Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Health chiefs urged to tackle cannabis use on Dundee mental health ward
2
A view of Wild Shore's obstacle course in Dundee.
Dundee watersports park confirms 2024 reopening date