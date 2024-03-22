Man, 21, charged after pyrotechnics set off at Dundee v St Johnstone game

A man has been charged after pyrotechnics were set off at a Dundee v St Johnstone game.

The incident took place during a meeting between the sides on February 11 at Dens Park.

The 21-year-old man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police Scotland says he will be subject to conditions not to enter or attend any regulated football match within the UK.

Officers will also request a football banning order.

Constable Neil Aitkenhead said: “Taking pyrotechnics into a sporting stadium is a criminal offence.

“I’d ask people to think of the impact it could have on those around you, particularly people with medical conditions, young children and elderly.

“We will continue to work in partnership with football clubs to prevent fans from taking pyrotechnics into grounds and to pursue those who put other fans’ safety at risk.”