Legends in town as Carnoustie Bowling Club celebrates tournament’s 50th anniversary

Carnoustie Bowling Club welcomed Darren, Burnett, Alex "Tattie" Marshall, David Gourlay and Derek Oliver as they celebrated their tournament's 50th anniversary

Celebrating the 50th Open Tournament with the exhibition match. Willie Oswald (Tournament Official), David Gourlay MBE, Darren Burnett, Mike Black (President), Derek Oliver, Alex Marshall MBE and Ian Riddell (Tournament Organiser). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Celebrating the 50th Open Tournament with the exhibition match. Willie Oswald (Tournament Official), David Gourlay MBE, Darren Burnett, Mike Black (President), Derek Oliver, Alex Marshall MBE and Ian Riddell (Tournament Organiser). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Isla Glen & kimcessford

Carnoustie Bowling Club has kicked off its 50th anniversary tournament with a match featuring some of Scotland’s stars of the game.

The 50th Carnoustie Open, which runs until July 27, started on Saturday with an exhibition match at Carnoustie Bowling Club’s Maule Street green.

Arbroath bowling legend Darren Burnett, who has won two Commonwealth gold medals, was part of the line up.

Burnett, who retired from top level outdoor international bowls last year, has also racked up multiple world titles including five world indoor golds.

He was joined by renowned coach David Gourlay MBE, who has claimed seven world indoor wins during his career on the rinks.

Also participating was five-time Commonwealth gold medallist Alex “Tattie” Marshall MBE, who got a rousing welcome.

Another of the country’s most successful bowlers, he also has seven world outdoor gold medals and 14 world indoor medals.

The tournament also welcomed double Commonwealth gold medallist Derek Oliver.

‘Jack Attack’

The players entertained with a pairs match before teaming up with some of Angus’s top under-25 players for a pairs clash, followed by a hugely entertaining “Jack Attack” – deliver bowls at speed to win a race firing the jack into the ditch.

A mixed pairs game with some of the Carnoustie club’s women followed before a men’s rink from the Maule Street club took on the legends.

Club president Mike Black thanked the stars for coming along and making the 50th anniversary such a special day.

In response, Darren Burnett wished the club all the best for the future, adding that it was a significant milestone for a club to be hosting a tournament that had lasted half a century.

Carnoustie Bowling Club was founded in 1875 and has been at the same address since then.

It started the Carnoustie Open tournament in 1974 as there was an overflow from the Kirriemuir tournament and has “grown and grown over the years”.

The competition has four categories – gents singles, ladies singles, open pairs and juniors – and had more than 100 players taking part.

The 50th Carnoustie Open Tournament runs from July 20 to 27. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Some of the young bowlers accepted a challenge with the stars. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Darren Burnett and Derek Oliver enjoying the show game. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Gold Medal Title Winners enjoy a bit of fun with a game across the corners of the green. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ben Teviotdale, Darren Burnett, Ben Orb, David Gourlay MBE, Jamie Low, Derek Oliver, Fraser MacDonald and Alex Marshall MBE. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
After playing a few ends they had a fun jack shoot. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Spectators enjoying the event at Carnoustie Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
David Gourlay MBE and Derek Oliver share a joke. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The exhibition match was underway. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
There was a big turnout at the event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
David Gourlay MBE and Darren Burnett. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Five-time Commonwealth gold medallist Alex “Tattie” Marshall MBE. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
People of all ages turned up to enjoy the day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Derek Oliver and David Gourlay MBE put on a good show. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Bowls in play on the green. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The main entrance of Carnoustie Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Umbrellas were at the ready. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
High fives all round. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The rain wasn’t stopping anyone. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

10