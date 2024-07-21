Legends in town as Carnoustie Bowling Club celebrates tournament’s 50th anniversary

Carnoustie Bowling Club has kicked off its 50th anniversary tournament with a match featuring some of Scotland’s stars of the game.

The 50th Carnoustie Open, which runs until July 27, started on Saturday with an exhibition match at Carnoustie Bowling Club’s Maule Street green.

Arbroath bowling legend Darren Burnett, who has won two Commonwealth gold medals, was part of the line up.

Burnett, who retired from top level outdoor international bowls last year, has also racked up multiple world titles including five world indoor golds.

He was joined by renowned coach David Gourlay MBE, who has claimed seven world indoor wins during his career on the rinks.

Also participating was five-time Commonwealth gold medallist Alex “Tattie” Marshall MBE, who got a rousing welcome.

Another of the country’s most successful bowlers, he also has seven world outdoor gold medals and 14 world indoor medals.

The tournament also welcomed double Commonwealth gold medallist Derek Oliver.

‘Jack Attack’

The players entertained with a pairs match before teaming up with some of Angus’s top under-25 players for a pairs clash, followed by a hugely entertaining “Jack Attack” – deliver bowls at speed to win a race firing the jack into the ditch.

A mixed pairs game with some of the Carnoustie club’s women followed before a men’s rink from the Maule Street club took on the legends.

Club president Mike Black thanked the stars for coming along and making the 50th anniversary such a special day.

In response, Darren Burnett wished the club all the best for the future, adding that it was a significant milestone for a club to be hosting a tournament that had lasted half a century.

Carnoustie Bowling Club was founded in 1875 and has been at the same address since then.

It started the Carnoustie Open tournament in 1974 as there was an overflow from the Kirriemuir tournament and has “grown and grown over the years”.

The competition has four categories – gents singles, ladies singles, open pairs and juniors – and had more than 100 players taking part.