Could Barry Buddon shooting ranges be back in the sights of Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games organisers?

A Tayside shooter who tasted home success at the last Glasgow Commonwealth Games says he’d love to see the event back in Angus for 2026.

The eleventh-hour rescue deal to bring the event to Scotland in two years has triggered hopes Barry Buddon could once again feature.

But 2014 skeet silver medallist Drew Christie from Auchterhouse fears a return for the Carnoustie venue is a long shot.

Glasgow organisers are now putting together the 2026 programme after confirmation the city will take the games from Victoria in Australia.

They face a race against time with the competition less than two years away.

Games chairman Ian Reid this week promised a “high quality” Glasgow spectacle.

Scotstoun athletics stadium, Tollcross swimming pool and the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome are expected to be key venues.

Swimming and athletics are mandatory sports.

Commonwealth Games Scotland is now in talks with other international federations to determine the other eight sports on the programme.

But a lack of facilities saw shooting dropped from the Birmingham 2022 programme.

Drew Christie recalls Barry Buddon ‘buzz’

Drew thinks there’s little prospect of Barry Buddon being back for 2026.

In 2014, the military ranges on the Angus coast hosted four days of world-class shooting.

“Barry Buddon was great, it was buzzing,” said Drew.

“And events like the Commonwealth Games always bring new interest in the sport which is good.”

It drew thousands to Angus. Sir Jackie Stewart, who shot for Scotland before turning to the Formula One motor racing career which reaped three World Driver’s Championships presented some of the winners with their medals.

And dozens of local volunteers stepped up to make it a hit.

The Christie family’s Auchterhouse Country Sports witnessed the Barry Buddon bounce in the wake of Glasgow 2014.

“It would be great to see it happen but I don’t think it will come back to Carnoustie,” added Drew.

“It’s the old story that they took down the stuff they built there for the shooting events.

There are venues in other parts of the country which have that.”

Angus Council said it would be supportive of any moves to make the area part of the 2026 Games.

But the land is owned by the MoD and not the local authority so any bid for inclusion is not in their hands.