IN PICTURES: Black Watch Cadets home on the range at Barry Buddon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: Black Watch Cadets home on the range at Barry Buddon

Cadets from Tayside and Fife are taking part in everything from weapons training to band practice during a week-long camp in Angus.

By Graham Brown
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

Hundreds of Army Cadets are taking part in an all-action camp at Barry Buddon on the Angus coast this week.

The Black Watch youngsters are from across Fife and Perth and Kinross.

And their packed programme features everything from realistic blank firing exercises to young musicians getting in some practice for a big date later this month.

The Black Watch Battalion also has cadets at camps at Otterburn in Northumberland and Boddam on the Aberdeenshire coast.

But the Angus ranges near Carnoustie are hosting the main body of the ACF  contingent.

Black Watch Army Cadets at Barry Buddon
Getting to grips with weaponry. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

Wide range of activities

Major Mike McLuskey said the range of activities and skills the cadets are taking part in include small arms training, drill, fieldcraft, first aid, navigation, piping and drumming and range firing.

“The cadets are trained and tested on the Army Cadet Syllabus 2021 and are awarded a star badge at each level from Basic to 4 Star,” he said.

“They have been conducting field exercises which involve sleeping in the field and culminate in a realistic blank firing exercise.”

Eyes right! Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

Some have ventured out into the Perthshire hill to hike the Cateran Trail for Duke of Edinburgh expedition training, staying in tented camps and cooking field rations.

Poppy Scotland insight

Maj McCluskey added: “There has been a visit with the younger cadets to the RNLI Station in Broughty Ferry as part of the community engagement part of their training.

Poppy Scotland’s mobile museum ‘Bud’ also stopped at Barry Buddon to share the story of the poppy with the cadets.

One of the cadets in the Poppy Scotland museum bus. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

And cadet bands training towards their star levels in music are preparing for a prestigious Edinburgh Castle performance at the end of this month.

They will perform the Army Cadet Force Charitable Trust Beating Retreat at Edinburgh Castle on April 29 in the presence of the Major General Alastair Bruce of Croinaich, Governor of the castle.

Photographer Alan Richardson captured the Black Watch Cadets in action at Barry Buddon.

On the parade ground. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Army Cadet camp at Barry Buddon
Safety first. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Taking aim. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Plotting a course. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
In the classroom. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Weapons training with 4Lt Trish Cameron. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Focus. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Combats in the classroom. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Camp planning by Lt Colonel Douglas and Sergeant Major Grady (seated). Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Air rifle range. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 80-day crime spree
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Angus farmer's emotionally-charged 1,400 mile Ukraine drive in Pick-ups for Peace convoy
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Emergency services attend car on fire near Forfar
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
VIDEO: Watch Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Love Island brother Curtis take a spin with…
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
How hydrogen could one day power your Dundee to Aberdeen A90 journey
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Bumpy road for new £240,000 Kirriemuir woodland path still to open after year-long delay
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a…
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99

Most Read

1
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Police shut off busy Fife roundabout amid ongoing ‘incident’
2
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
3
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
4
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
5
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
6
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
7
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
8
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
9
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
10
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Ferry woman fined after hitting woman in head with bar stool during festive brawl
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Lewis Vaughan on 'Achilles heel all season' at Raith Rovers as he bemoans lack…
Weapons training for the Black Watch Cadets at Barry Buddon. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Craig Levein 'praying' Jim Goodwin keeps Dundee United up as former boss refers to…

Editor's Picks