IN PICTURES: Black Watch Cadets home on the range at Barry Buddon

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of Army Cadets are taking part in an all-action camp at Barry Buddon on the Angus coast this week.

The Black Watch youngsters are from across Fife and Perth and Kinross.

And their packed programme features everything from realistic blank firing exercises to young musicians getting in some practice for a big date later this month.

The Black Watch Battalion also has cadets at camps at Otterburn in Northumberland and Boddam on the Aberdeenshire coast.

But the Angus ranges near Carnoustie are hosting the main body of the ACF contingent.

Wide range of activities

Major Mike McLuskey said the range of activities and skills the cadets are taking part in include small arms training, drill, fieldcraft, first aid, navigation, piping and drumming and range firing.

“The cadets are trained and tested on the Army Cadet Syllabus 2021 and are awarded a star badge at each level from Basic to 4 Star,” he said.

“They have been conducting field exercises which involve sleeping in the field and culminate in a realistic blank firing exercise.”

Some have ventured out into the Perthshire hill to hike the Cateran Trail for Duke of Edinburgh expedition training, staying in tented camps and cooking field rations.

Poppy Scotland insight

Maj McCluskey added: “There has been a visit with the younger cadets to the RNLI Station in Broughty Ferry as part of the community engagement part of their training.

Poppy Scotland’s mobile museum ‘Bud’ also stopped at Barry Buddon to share the story of the poppy with the cadets.

And cadet bands training towards their star levels in music are preparing for a prestigious Edinburgh Castle performance at the end of this month.

They will perform the Army Cadet Force Charitable Trust Beating Retreat at Edinburgh Castle on April 29 in the presence of the Major General Alastair Bruce of Croinaich, Governor of the castle.

Photographer Alan Richardson captured the Black Watch Cadets in action at Barry Buddon.