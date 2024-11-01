Arbroath CAFE Project remembers driving force Sheriff Norrie Stein

Arbroath has honoured the town sheriff who led the creation of a youth project which remains at the beating heart of the community almost three decades on.

On the bench, Norrie Stein may have cut a stern figure to those appearing in the dock.

But the position gave him a unique perspective of the backgrounds and challenges facing the seaside town.

He helped steer newcomers to the wrong side of the justice system away from what could have become the revolving door of the High Street courthouse.

Sheriff Stein was Arbroath’s resident sheriff for 20 years until 2011.

And five years into his tenure he led the formation of the CAFE Project in the old Arbroath FC supporters club building at Brothock Bridge.

Plaque unveiled to honour Sheriff Stein

On Wednesday night it was the setting for a celebration of his dedication to the town and its young people following his passing last month, aged 76.

Sheriff Stein’s widow, Linda, unveiled a plaque at the centre marking her husband’s long-standing contribution to CAFE’s success.

It honours him as “a true ambassador for the CAFE Project and the town of Arbroath”.

The project emerged from a town meeting in March 1996.

By September the Community Alcohol Free Environment (CAFE) was open.

Its mission was to provide a safe haven for youngsters, based around a 10-point code of conduct.

Community worker Angela Spink has been involved with the CAFE Project for 17 years.

She said Sheriff Stein’s role could not be understated.

“He was the main driver behind the whole thing and was always part of it, even after leaving Arbroath,” she said.

“Once the CAFE was set he would come round most lunchtimes to see how things were going.

“Quite often he’d appear with various professionals who would be meeting him on court business.

“He always wanted to show people what we were doing.

“I think he was very proud of it and everything it has achieved.”

Close CAFE links following retiral

And following his retiral to Fowlis Wester near Crieff he remained a regular visitor.

“It became more difficult for him to get along due to his health. But when you visited him he wanted to know all about what was going on,” Angela added.

And she said his legacy will be appreciated by not just the new generation which the award-winning project was set up for.

“We still run youth sessions, but we’re now very much more a community hub,” said Angela.

“Our Monday learning disability group usually has around 40 to 50 people.

“We run an after-school club and our elderly and men’s groups are really busy.

“Sheriff Stein remained hands-on throughout all his time with the CAFE Project.

“Since his death many have spoken about the part he played in their lives – including some who appeared in front of him.

“He was a very fair sheriff and such a good man.”