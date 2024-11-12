Has Angus taken its ‘eye off the ball’ on recycling?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Has Angus taken its ‘eye off the ball’ on recycling?

A call for yearly data reporting has been made after Angus dropped down Scotland's recycling table since topping the league of the country's 32 local authorities less than a decade ago.

By Graham Brown
New blue bins for paper and card being rolled out to improve Angus recycling rates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New blue bins for paper and card being rolled out to improve Angus recycling rates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Angus Council’s place in Scotland’s recycling league table will be reported annually after a claim the area has taken its “eye off the ball” on the issue.

Waste bosses have been asked to make yearly updates on household and overall recycling rates.

The councillor behind the call hopes it will make the authority more accountable to local residents.

Angus slips down recycling table

In 2016, Angus was Scotland’s top recycling council after regularly challenging the top spot.

But last year it dropped to seventh in the table of the nation’s 32 local authorities.

A recycled waste figure of 52.1% was still well ahead of the 43.5% national average.

Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim Conservative councillor Jack Cruickshanks requested yearly reporting of the data during the latest full Angus Council meeting.

Angus councillor Jack Cruickshanks.
Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim councillor Jack Cruickshanks. Image: Supplied

It came during discussion of the council’s climate change report.

The paper highlighted efforts around areas including emissions and nature-based sustainability.

It featured some data, including a 2022 household recycling rate of 51.7%. The area’s carbon dioxide equivalent figure of 104,113 tonnes was the tenth lowest in Scotland.

A landfill rate of 1.9% in the same year was the third lowest in Scotland.

But the report also revealed the amount of waste recycled at local skip sites dipped slightly last year.

‘Eye off the ball’ on recycling

Mr Cruickshanks hopes making the information public will help residents engage on the issue of recycling, and make the council more accountable.

His amendment also sought five-year trend analysis of overall and household data. It was unanimously agreed by councillors.

He said: “It’s unacceptable the SNP have taken their eye off the ball on recycling.

“Angus used to be the best in Scotland, but now we’re falling behind.

“Well, the days of decline are over.

“I’m committed to delivering the transparency and accountability needed to drive real progress on sustainability.

“The people of Angus deserve nothing less than excellence, and that’s exactly what the Angus Conservatives will deliver.”

Kerbside recycling changes

Mr Cruickshanks’ move comes as the next stage of a kerbside recycling roll-out is under way in Forfar and Kirriemuir.

Households there have been given blue-coloured bins for card and paper. Bottles and jars must now be taken to local glass recycling points.

The new scheme, which will cover the whole of Angus by next year, aims to improve recycling rates and save hundreds of thousands of pounds annually.

