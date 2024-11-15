3-house plan for Sidlaws garden centre site

A three-house planning bid has been lodged with Angus Council for a Sidlaws garden centre site.

The proposal centres on the former Evergreen nursery and garden centre near Murroes.

It closed following the owner’s retirement following a downturn in business during the pandemic.

The land was once the location of a historic local corn yard.

Architects have now submitted the scheme for three homes on the vacant brownfield site.

The full site covers more than 2,750 sq m.

It includes the land where the garden’s polytunnels were located, and a car park.

The Murroes local development boundary cuts through the middle of the site from east to west.

Trees on the eastern boundary will be kept.

And the new houses would use the existing accesses from Chapel Road.

The application for planning permission in principle is for three house plots between 851 sq m. and 936 sq m.

They would have views across fields and towards Murroes Church.

Architects A B Roger & Young say: “The proposal aims to create a group of buildings that responds to the context by forming a family of three units that are reminiscent of the steading immediately to the south and south-west.

“Whilst the proposal is within the Murroes conservation area the site is brownfield; no buildings are to be demolished.”

The application will be considered by Angus Council in due course.