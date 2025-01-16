Vow over vulnerable children after Angus Council pauses £1.5m care homes scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vow over vulnerable children after Angus Council pauses £1.5m care homes scheme

A residential care house in Brechin is due to open this spring - but plans for a second home have been put on hold.

By Graham Brown
Plans for a second Angus residential home for vulnerable children have been put on hold. Image: Shutterstock
Angus care chiefs have vowed vulnerable youngsters will “absolutely not” be the victims of a decision to stall the next stage of a £1.5 million residential homes project.

It comes as work continues on a Brechin house for four children in residential care placements outside Angus.

But plans for a second home have now been put on hold.

And the move has prompted fears the pause on the project is “council-speak” for a service cut.

£8k-per-week cost of external care

The homes project was approved in December 2022.

At that time, demand for residential care places was three times greater than that available in Angus.

In some cases, it was costing £8,000 a week to have youngsters looked after elsewhere in Scotland.

The plan was to develop two four-bedroom homes in Angus.

One property for over-12s has been bought in Brechin. It is due to open in late spring.

But councillors have now agreed to stall development of the second home.

Officials said it would allow for a review of strategic priorities.

Concern over project pause

Forfar councillor Ross Greig said: “We’ve heard time and time again that children who require care, for whatever reason, that the best place for that to happen is here in Angus.

“This is where their families are, this is where their schools are. And a consequence of that is it actually works out cheaper.

Forfar councillor Ross Greig.
“I note the words strategic review, service review and pause, and I read that as being council-speak for a reduction in staff or a reduction in service, and it’s not going to be what we wanted it to be.

“If we pause this, when and if will it be un-paused?”

Director’s assurance over children’s care

Children, families and justice interim director Kirsty Lee replied: “I completely appreciate the concerns that there is an ambition in a service review we will reduce frontline services.

“Just to headline that, that is absolutely not the intention.

“For assurance, it is about what we need to deliver in the best ways.”

She said there had been a slight downward trend in the number of youngsters requiring external care.

At November last year, Angus had 29 children placed in external residential children’s houses and schools.

She added: “We need to look at more crisis-based care.

“Because what we know is that when we have to make a placement for children it’s very difficult to bring them back.”

“Potentially it’s easier for us to crack on and develop the next children’s house, but we need to be clear it’s absolutely right.

“The chief social worker will not be recommending that we lose any frontline resource in terms of the needs of our young people.”

