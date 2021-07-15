Fife 15-year-old drove at police officer during high-speed escape bid along viaduct

An unlicensed teenage biker nearly mowed down a police officer as he sped along a Fife footpath.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, was spotted riding around Leslie without a helmet.

When the boy spotted officers he made off along a pavement.

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Hannan told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “At about 1pm on the day in question, the police were on mobile patrol in the Glenrothes area.

“They were carrying out unrelated enquiries at a business premises when they saw a small, white pit motorbike driving by.

“They noticed it because the accused was driving without a helmet.”

Hurtled away at excessive speed

She continued: “He sped down the road and out of sight and they carried out a street search for him.

“When they turned into Roxburgh Road in Glenrothes they saw him driving at excessive speed.

“He did a 180 degree turn and began hurtling away from officers at excessive speed.

“He drove onto the pavement and went down a wooded path towards the viaduct connecting Glenwood Road and Leslie.

“When a police officer made his way to the start of the viaduct the accused came flying out of the walkway, narrowly missing a member of the public who had to take evasive action to avoid himself being knocked down.

“PC Lumsden made his way to the Leslie end of the viaduct.

“He as standing in the middle of the path and made a hand signal telling the accused to stop.

“The accused made no attempt to stop and kept driving at PC Lumsden at speed, narrowly missing him and sped off into the Leslie area.

“A short time later police made contact with the accused by phone.

“They agreed to meet him in Valley Drive.

“He turned up without the bike and was cautioned and charged.”

‘Wholly irresponsible’

The teenager’s solicitor said he was still in education and thus, unable to pay a fine.

He said: “He accepts it was wholly irresponsible.

“He was acting completely out of character at the time.”

The teenager, who is from the Glenrothes area, admitted riding the unregistered motorcycle carelessly on May 23 last year.

He further admitted driving without a licence and without insurance.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney disqualified the teenager from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.