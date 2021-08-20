Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Predator OAP caged over ‘appalling’ sex attacks on two young women in Fife

By Dave Finlay
August 20 2021, 11.46am Updated: August 20 2021, 11.48am
David Ferguson
A prolific Fife sex predator has been jailed for 10 years for the “utterly appalling” abuse of two victims he subjected to repeated rape ordeals.

David Ferguson, 67,  preyed on one victim when she was a teenager and subjected the other to sex assaults as a child.

Ferguson, who was first convicted of a sex crime in 1973, is currently serving another 10-year sentence jail imposed on him in 2015 for similar offences.

Campaign of sustained abuse

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You have been convicted following trial of four charges of the sexual abuse of two women.”

Lord Richardson said both victims had been subjected to “sustained abuse” by the rapist.

The judge said: “It is difficult to find words to describe the utterly appalling nature of what you have done.”

He said it was clear from victim impact statements prepared by the women that Ferguson’s crimes have had “a profound impact” on them,

The judge told Ferguson that in sentencing him he took into account his age and mental and physical health problems.

Lord Richardson said it was apparent to him that Ferguson was not in good health and has mobility difficulties.

But he told Ferguson: “However, a lengthy period in custody is the only appropriate sentence I can impose on you to reflect your appalling conduct.”

The judge told him his latest 10-year prison term would begin from Thursday when his trial ended.

Child victim left ‘scared’

During the trial Ferguson had denied a string of charges but was found guilty of four offences – three of rape and one of attempted murder – committed between October 1988 and August 2010 in Fife.

The first rape occurred at a house in Ballingry when he attacked a victim who was asleep.

He began raping her and continued with the sex assault when she woke up.

He subsequently attacked and molested the woman again at a property in Cowdenbeath.

Ferguson attacked his second victim when she was aged six or seven at a house in Cowdenbeath when he tried to rape the child.

He later went on to subject her to rape attacks committed in Cowdenbeath and Crossgates.

One victim told the court that he had made her feel “scared” as a child.

Ferguson was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Previous conviction

In 2014, Ferguson was convicted of raping two under-age girls young enough to be his granddaughters.

A jury at the High Court in Livingston found guilty of abusing the children for almost 12 years.

The 60-year-old took advantage of the schoolgirls when they visited to borrow videos, the court heard.

