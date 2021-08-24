Former Fife pipe fitter who survived Celtic Park plunge is serial rapist

A football fan who once cheated death after plunging from the top tier at Celtic Park could be facing a life sentence for raping three women.

Two of Alexander Rafferty’s victims were effectively strangers.

Rafferty, 55, formerly of Cupar, hit the headlines in 1999 when he tumbled from the Jock Stein stand at Parkhead during a powderkeg Celtic and Rangers clash.

Remarkably, he only suffered a broken nose.

Rafferty was captured on TV waving and giving a thumbs up as he was stretchered out the ground.

22 years later, he repeatedly shook his head as jurors at the High Court in Glasgow found him guilty of three rape charges.

The crimes happened between August 2018 and April 2020 at a flat in the city’s Wyndford and at the predator’s home in Royston.

A judge warned Rafferty he may be hit with an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) when he returns for sentencing.

Women fled from serial rapist

The first victim had been in a relationship with the rapist.

The woman – who has since passed away – told police how Rafferty once flew into a rage because she was not getting ready fast enough prior to a night out.

She said Rafferty vowed to show her what “f*****g rape is”.

She added: “He ripped off my clothes. He was choking me and I could hardly breathe.

“I could not get the words out, he was choking me that much.”

Rafferty got chatting to the next victim in Glasgow city centre in late January 2020 and she went back to his flat.

He went on to threaten her, demanded she take off her clothes and refused to let her leave.

After Rafferty raped her, the terrified woman dialled 999 but was too scared to speak on the phone.

The final victim was abused in a similar way when Rafferty took her back to his home.

She ended up attacking Rafferty with a screwdriver to get him away.

The woman fled from the flat and managed to flag down a passing police officer.

‘Predatory, opportunistic and abusive’

Prosecutor David Logan said Rafferty had been “predatory, opportunistic and sexually abusive” with his victims.

Rafferty – a construction worker – had denied the allegations.

He even appeared to start sobbing in the witness box when there was mention of his late first victim.

Lady Rae remanded Rafferty and adjourned the case until next month.

It emerged he has previously been jailed for assault and robbery.

The judge told him: “You have been convicted of very serious charges involving vulnerable women.

“One might take the view that you preyed on them.”

Lady Rae asked for reports which she said “potentially” could lead to an OLR being imposed.

Shame game

Rafferty’s death-defying plunge came during a “shame game” between the Glasgow rivals.

Former Dundee manager Neil McCann’s brace helped Rangers to a 3-0 win and the championship but the game was marred by violence on and off the pitch.

Celtic had two players sent off and Rangers also had a player dismissed.

Fans invaded the park to get at referee Hugh Dallas, who was hit on the head by a thrown coin.

Images of his bloodied face as he was treated by paramedics were beamed around the world in scenes which were said to have shamed Scottish football.