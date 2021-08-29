Fife killer Barry Kidd given further prison time after latest offence

A convicted killer has had more prison time added to his sentence.

Barry Kidd served time for the merciless killing of Mark White in Glenrothes in 2009.

He was locked up again for issuing a chilling death threat and has now had sentence extended after being caught by police wielding a metal pole in Fife.

Kidd, of Kinloss Park in Cupar, was found by officers in possession of the metal bar on March 29 and attempted to flee the scene.

He had been spotted by officers outside a property in the town’s Balgarvie Crescent.

Police had been called to the scene by a witness with whom Kidd had an ongoing feud, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal Depute Larissa Milligan said: “When police arrived at the locus, they witnessed the accused holding a metal bar in his hand.

“The accused made off from the locus before being traced a few minutes later, no longer in possession of the metal bar.”

Defence solicitor Graham Inch explained Kidd, who was not present at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday, was due to be liberated in January.

On Friday, Sheriff George Way sentenced the 40-year-old to eight months behind bars.

Kidd was jailed last month after tucking a blade down the back of his waistband before going on to make death threats.

He was handed an 18-month sentence for threatening to kill the same man who phoned police in the latest incident.

Culpable homicide

Kidd had been handed a 12 and a half year prison sentence in 2009 for killing a man with learning difficulties in his own home during a robbery.

He and accomplice Stuart Whyte tricked their way into the Mark White’s Glenrothes home pretending to be utility men.

They taped a plastic bag over his head and stamped on it, tied his hands and feet and left him to die.

Although he freed himself, Mr White was too confused to call for help and eventually died of hypothermia.

His worried parents, in London, alerted the authorities after six days of not hearing from him.

Advocate depute Ashley Edwards said of Mr White at the time: “He was a vulnerable, trusting person with learning difficulties which were the result of complications during his birth.”

“Despite all his difficulties he was able to reside on his own and lived a simplistic and very routine way of life.”

Whyte and Kidd were originally charged with murder but pled guilty to culpable homicide.