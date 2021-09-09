Major new project to help people from violent lifestyles in Dundee

A major new campaign seeks to end the cycle of violence afflicting people in Dundee.

The You Decide Team (YDT) campaign is being piloted in Dundee and Glasgow.

Organisers say it is based on the experiences of those who have come from adversity to successfully build a better life.

According to the Scottish Crime and Justice Survey 2019/20 some 65% of all violent crime happens to just 0.1% of the population in Scotland.

These repeat victims of violence can suffer up to five or more incidents.

Many of them are young men living in deprived socio-economic neighbourhoods, who may alternate between being the victim or perpetrator of such incidents.

YDT project lead Callum Hutchison said: “I know so many young men who desperately want to leave that life behind.

“It’s just so difficult to see a way out sometimes.

“There is an exit and there are amazing people and organisations who are ready to help.

“It’s about taking that first step and reaching out.

“The YDT just brings people together in one space and you can then decide on the support you need.

“There’s no judgement and it’s 100% confidential.”

The YDT, is run in partnership by the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit (SRVU) and social enterprise Braveheart Industries.

The SVRU use a public health approach to reducing violence in the country, looking to tackle the root causes.

30-second adverts will run to support the campaign and connect to confidential online support pages at www.youdecideteam.scot

Victim Support Scotland, Hillcrest Futures, We Are With You – offering help with recovery and mental health – and the Dundee Recovery Road App, which has details of a wide range of support across the city, are among the service providers involved.

Director of the SVRU, Niven Rennie, said: “We know that if routes out of this vicious cycle of violence can be found for these young men then we can make life safer not just them, but for their families and their communities.

“If we want Scotland to become a healthier and safer country then we need to end this cycle.”