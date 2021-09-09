Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
News / Courts

Major new project to help people from violent lifestyles in Dundee

By Alan Richardson
September 9 2021, 12.01am Updated: September 9 2021, 12.39pm
The pilot project is being launched in Dundee.
A major new campaign seeks to end the cycle of violence afflicting people in Dundee.

The You Decide Team (YDT) campaign is being piloted in Dundee and Glasgow.

Organisers say it is based on the experiences of those who have come from adversity to successfully build a better life.

According to the Scottish Crime and Justice Survey 2019/20 some 65% of all violent crime happens to just 0.1% of the population in Scotland.

These repeat victims of violence can suffer up to five or more incidents.

Many of them are young men living in deprived socio-economic neighbourhoods, who may alternate between being the victim or perpetrator of such incidents.

YDT project lead Callum Hutchison said: “I know so many young men who desperately want to leave that life behind.

“It’s just so difficult to see a way out sometimes.

“There is an exit and there are amazing people and organisations who are ready to help.

“It’s about taking that first step and reaching out.

“The YDT just brings people together in one space and you can then decide on the support you need.

“There’s no judgement and it’s 100% confidential.”

The YDT, is run in partnership by the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit (SRVU) and social enterprise Braveheart Industries.

The SVRU use a public health approach to reducing violence in the country, looking to tackle the root causes.

30-second adverts will run to support the campaign and connect to confidential online support pages at www.youdecideteam.scot

Victim Support Scotland, Hillcrest Futures, We Are With You – offering help with recovery and mental health – and the Dundee Recovery Road App, which has details of a wide range of support across the city, are among the service providers involved.

Director of the SVRU, Niven Rennie, said: “We know that if routes out of this vicious cycle of violence can be found for these young men then we can make life safer not just them, but for their families and their communities.

“If we want Scotland to become a healthier and safer country then we need to end this cycle.”

