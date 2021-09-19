Fife nurse ‘most unpleasant individual’ policeman had dealt with

A nurse was branded “the most unpleasant individual he had dealt with” by the police officer who arrested her.

Nicola Weir was reported to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) after kicking off at officers in Dunfermline.

During the outburst the 48-year-old used anti-Irish language towards one constable and told him if he came to her workplace “his cards would be marked”.

In a letter to her governing body, PC Aaron Bratton, who has been in the police for 13 years, wrote Weir was “the most unpleasant individual he has encountered in his service”.

However, Sheriff James MacDonald branded that pronouncement “hyperbolic”.

Arrested during row

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Hannan told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Weir had been arrested outside the town’s police station.

She said: “At around 9.40pm two police officers were within Dunfermline police station when they were made aware of Mr and Mrs Weir causing a disturbance at the front of the station.

“Upon walking outside the police engaged in discussion with Mr Weir.

“Mrs Weir made derogatory remarks.

“She continued to act in an aggressive manner and it was clear she was under the influence of alcohol.

“She was arrested and while walking her to the rear of the building PC Bratton received a tirade of abuse.

“She stated she was a nurse with the NHS and police were useless.

“PC Bratton told her she should know how to behave but she continued to shout and swear at him.”

Complaint to regulatory body

Ms Hannan said Weir refused to get into a police vehicle and struggled with officers.

She then used the slur against PC Bratton, who is from Northern Ireland.

Ms Hannan continued: “She told him that if he ever was in the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, his cards were marked.

“PC Bratton has submitted a complaint to the Nursing and Midwifery Council and noted she was the most unpleasant individual he has encountered in 13 years’ service.”

She said Weir had later contacted the police stating she had no memory of events and that she believed her drink may have been spiked.

Solicitor Chris Snedden, defending, said Weir had an unblemished record.

He said: “She’s never been in trouble with police before.

“It’s to her credit that she pled guilty from custody.

“She’s learned her lesson and is at low risk of further offending.

“If a police officer of 13 years thinks a 48-year-old woman being a bit bolshy is the worst he’s ever dealt with, I don’t think that’s credible.”

He added Weir may face professional sanctions from the NMC.

Weir, of Law Road, Dunfermline, admitted assaulting Mr Bratton on July 23, acting in a threatening and abusive manner by uttering racist remarks towards him, threatening him and repeatedly shouting and swearing.

Sentence was deferred until December for her to be of good behaviour.