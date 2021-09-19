Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife nurse ‘most unpleasant individual’ policeman had dealt with

By Kirsty McIntosh
September 19 2021, 8.00am
Weir was arrested outside Dunfermline Police Station.
A nurse was branded “the most unpleasant individual he had dealt with” by the police officer who arrested her.

Nicola Weir was reported to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) after kicking off at officers in Dunfermline.

During the outburst the 48-year-old used anti-Irish language towards one constable and told him  if he came to her workplace “his cards would be marked”.

In a letter to her governing body, PC Aaron Bratton, who has been in the police for 13 years, wrote Weir was “the most unpleasant individual he has encountered in his service”.

However, Sheriff James MacDonald branded that pronouncement “hyperbolic”.

Arrested during row

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Hannan told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Weir had been arrested outside the town’s police station.

She said: “At around 9.40pm two police officers were within Dunfermline police station when they were made aware of Mr and Mrs Weir causing a disturbance at the front of the station.

“Upon walking outside the police engaged in discussion with Mr Weir.

“Mrs Weir made derogatory remarks.

“She continued to act in an aggressive manner and it was clear she was under the influence of alcohol.

“She was arrested and while walking her to the rear of the building PC Bratton received a tirade of abuse.

“She stated she was a nurse with the NHS and police were useless.

“PC Bratton told her she should know how to behave but she continued to shout and swear at him.”

Complaint to regulatory body

Ms Hannan said Weir refused to get into a police vehicle and struggled with officers.

She then used the slur against PC Bratton, who is from Northern Ireland.

Ms Hannan continued: “She told him that if he ever was in the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, his cards were marked.

“PC Bratton has submitted a complaint to the Nursing and Midwifery Council and noted she was the most unpleasant individual he has encountered in 13 years’ service.”

She said Weir had later contacted the police stating she had no memory of events and that she believed her drink may have been spiked.

Solicitor Chris Snedden, defending, said Weir had an unblemished record.

He said: “She’s never been in trouble with police before.

“It’s to her credit that she pled guilty from custody.

“She’s learned her lesson and is at low risk of further offending.

“If a police officer of 13 years thinks a 48-year-old woman being a bit bolshy is the worst he’s ever dealt with, I don’t think that’s credible.”

He added Weir may face professional sanctions from the NMC.

Weir, of Law Road, Dunfermline, admitted assaulting Mr Bratton on July 23, acting in a threatening and abusive manner by uttering racist remarks towards him, threatening him and repeatedly shouting and swearing.

Sentence was deferred until December for her to be of good behaviour.

