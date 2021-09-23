‘I just came looking for a place to sleep’ — Criminal found under bed after breaking into Dundee flat

A criminal found hiding under a bed by police told them he had broken into the flat because he needed a place to sleep.

Scott Henderson was found inside the property on Dundee’s Balunie Street after police discovered a muddy footprint inside the door.

The 36-year-old was accompanied by Leigh Stevens, 28, who threatened to spit on the officers sent to arrest them.

Reports have now been ordered after the pair pled guilty to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court was told how the flat had been occupied by Candice Henderson, who is unrelated to Scott Henderson but was an associate of Stevens.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton said: “The police received a call to say a door was being kicked at the locus.

“Police attended five minutes later and observed the front door to be damaged and insecure.

“It appeared to have been forced open and a wet, muddy footprint was found.

“A search was carried out and they traced the accused in the first floor master bedroom, under the bed.

“He said to police, ‘I just came looking for a place to sleep’.

“Stevens began to act aggressively, threatening to spit at officers.

“She was handcuffed and a spit hood was applied.”

Henderson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted breaking into the flat with intent to steal on May 15 and possessing heroin at the police office.

HMP Edinburgh prisoner Stevens admitted shouting, swearing and threatening to spit on police.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Scott Henderson had been abusing crack cocaine in the run-up to the incident.

“Miss Henderson had abandoned the premises and the accused was made aware of that,” Mr Laverty said.

“He accepts that, given his record, if there had been anything of value in the property he would probably have taken it when he left.”

Anika Jethwa, defending Stevens, said her client had also spiralled into drug addiction and had racked up a number of convictions in the last year.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for social work reports and continued to remand the pair in custody.

They will return to court next month.