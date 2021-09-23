Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I just came looking for a place to sleep’ — Criminal found under bed after breaking into Dundee flat

By Ciaran Shanks
September 23 2021, 8.00am Updated: September 23 2021, 8.35am
The pair were found in the flat on Balunie Street.
A criminal found hiding under a bed by police told them he had broken into the flat because he needed a place to sleep.

Scott Henderson was found inside the property on Dundee’s Balunie Street after police discovered a muddy footprint inside the door.

The 36-year-old was accompanied by Leigh Stevens, 28, who threatened to spit on the officers sent to arrest them.

Reports have now been ordered after the pair pled guilty to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court was told how the flat had been occupied by Candice Henderson, who is unrelated to Scott Henderson but was an associate of Stevens.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton said: “The police received a call to say a door was being kicked at the locus.

“Police attended five minutes later and observed the front door to be damaged and insecure.

“It appeared to have been forced open and a wet, muddy footprint was found.

“A search was carried out and they traced the accused in the first floor master bedroom, under the bed.

“He said to police, ‘I just came looking for a place to sleep’.

“Stevens began to act aggressively, threatening to spit at officers.

“She was handcuffed and a spit hood was applied.”

Dundee Sheriff Court.
Henderson and Stevens appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Henderson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted breaking into the flat with intent to steal on May 15 and possessing heroin at the police office.

HMP Edinburgh prisoner Stevens admitted shouting, swearing and threatening to spit on police.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Scott Henderson had been abusing crack cocaine in the run-up to the incident.

“Miss Henderson had abandoned the premises and the accused was made aware of that,” Mr Laverty said.

“He accepts that, given his record, if there had been anything of value in the property he would probably have taken it when he left.”

Anika Jethwa, defending Stevens, said her client had also spiralled into drug addiction and had racked up a number of convictions in the last year.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for social work reports and continued to remand the pair in custody.

They will return to court next month.

