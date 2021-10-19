Dad-of-two jailed over premeditated stabbing in east Perthshire town

An error occurred. Please try again.

A violent thug has been caged for 40 months after a brutal stabbing in an east Perthshire town.

John Sturrock was lucky to survive the knife attack at a property in Alyth’s Beech Court, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Mr Sturrock had earlier been involved in an altercation with local joiner Mark Thomson, who had turned up at the address in the early hours looking to buy drugs.

When he was refused entry, 45-year-old Thomson went away and armed himself with a knife.

He then returned with his brother Ross, forced his way inside and stabbed Mr Sturrock repeatedly, leaving him severely injured.

The attack prompted a major police investigation.

‘A propensity for violence’

A jury found father-of-two Thomson guilty of assaulting Mr Sturrock in the early hours of April 1, 2019.

He was further convicted of repeatedly attending at the Beech Court home of Daniel Cook uninvited and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

Sheriff William Wood told Thomson: “Clearly you have a propensity for violence.

“This was not a mistake. The premeditation involved takes this offence into a whole different category.”

He said: “It’s perfectly obvious that you were not wanted at Mr Cook’s house.

“Having come off second best in your initial engagement with Mr Sturrock, you returned to your brother’s house and armed yourself.

“You then went back to Mr Cook’s address armed and mob-handed.

“In these circumstances, only a significant custodial sentence is apporpriate.

“The fact that Mr Sturrock did not suffer more serious injury is more happenstance and luck than due to any restraint on your part.”

Background of drugs

Thomson, of Uist Court, Perth, is serving a three-year sentence for attacking his neighbour with a metal pole and was eligible for release in March 2022, said solicitor Steven Lafferty.

“My client is fully aware this is a custodial offence,” he said.

“In regards to this incident, there was a background of drugs and an alcohol problem.

“But he is now not on any drugs at all.”

Mr Lafferty said: “He is anxious to become a good citizen and get his life sorted out.

“He knows he has a significant record, but he can stay out of trouble for chunks of time.”

Thomson’s younger brother Ross, who was originally accused of also being involved in the attack, died before the case came to trial.

Sentencing Thomson to 40 months behind bars, Sheriff Wood told him: “Hopefully the time you spend in prison will be a time for proper reflection.”