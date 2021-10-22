Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Son tells of mystery cash withdrawals as carer goes on trial accused of embezzling £50K from his 83-year-old mum

By Kirsty McIntosh
October 22 2021, 7.00am Updated: October 22 2021, 8.09am

A carer has gone on trial accused of embezzling nearly £50,000 from the bank account of an 83-year-old woman with dementia.

Kathleen MacKay is alleged to have taken the money over a two-year period from 2018.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard how Allan Hildreth discovered mysterious cash withdrawals from his elderly mother’s account.

He said Alison Hildreth, a retired school teacher, had “lived within her means” and was independent prior to a fall, despite a diagnosis of vascular dementia.

But when he gained power of attorney and gained access to her bank statements he discovered multiple cash withdrawals of up to £500 a time.

Some of the transactions took place on consecutive days, he told the court, but there was no evidence of her spending lavishly or hoarding the cash.

Cash withdrawn miles from home

Mr Hildreth said: “She was able to manage her own finances and had her own bank account and bank card.

“Because other bills were all standing orders she didn’t have to do anything to do with financial matters.”

He said: “My mother allowed her (MacKay) to take out money for her for her wages, so she had access to the account.”

He noted that some transactions had taken place at Hospital Hill in Dunfermline, more than two miles from his mother’s former address.

He said there was another cashpoint less than 200 metres from her home.

The 52-year-old said Mrs Hildreth’s bills totalled just over £500 per month and after paying carers fees of £260 per week, along with other small expenses, she should have had several hundred pounds left over each month.

Account dropped from £30k to £3k

“There should have been a surplus each month, but instead it was diminishing – with three or four thousand withdrawn a month,” he said.

“I was shocked because from May 2019 there was over £30,000 and by 2020 there was only £3,000.”

Mr Hildreth said: “I saw there was lots of withdrawals of £500, which set alarm bells ringing. There was some marked as ‘London’ but I knew my mother hadn’t been to London.”

He said it later transpired that these withdrawals had taken place at a cinema chain with a head office in the city.

Mr Hildreth added that his mother, who now lives in a care home, “wasn’t a spendthrift” but would buy quality items when they were needed.

Denied mother spent the money herself

After investigating the transactions with his mother’s bank, Mr Hildreth said he alerted the police.

He denied a suggestion from defence agent Russel McPhate that his mother had been spending more freely that he was aware of and had withdrawn the money herself.

“I wouldn’t say she was capable of that and  if she did there was no evidence of her spending it.

He told the court he spoke with her on the phone every day from his home in East Lothian and visited regularly at weekends.

“If she had been out for lunch in Belgravia I would have known,” he said.

Asked if his mother would have told him if she had dined at Khushi’s in Dunfermline, Mr Hildreth said she would have.

“My mother was a very vulnerable person  for the two years before she went into care,” he said. “She didn’t have much of a life.

“It was hard enough to live her lifestyle, let alone an alternative lifestyle – I find that impossible.”

However he conceded that the statements gave no indication of who had withdrawn each sum.

MacKay, 68, of David Street, Dunfermline, denies embezzling £48,094.85 from Mrs Hildreth at several addresses in in the town between May 1, 2018 and May 31, 2020.

The trial, before Sheriff Susan Duff, continues.

