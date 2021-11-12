Man accused of Fife rapes and pushing woman’s hand into food blender

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man is to stand trial accused of raping three women, two while they were pregnant, and pushing another’s hand into a food blender.

Daniel Malone faces a total of 19 charges.

The alleged offences are said to have happened in Kirkcaldy and Cardenden in Fife, as well as a number of addresses in Aberdeen, between 2006 and 2020.

The first woman the 31-year-old allegedly raped is also said have been physically assaulted when she was pregnant, as well having her hand pushed into a food blender.

Prosecutors state this was to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

It is claimed Malone was violent to the second woman he is accused of raping.

This includes allegations he pressed his knees against her stomach, grabbed her throat and restricted her breathing while she was expecting a baby.

He is separately accused of molesting the third woman he is said to have raped.

Among the other charges are claims Malone sexually assaulted another woman, as well as a 10 year-old girl.

A final accusation is that he spat at police and acted aggressively at Kittybrewster Custody Suite in Aberdeen.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, where Malone’s QC Ronnie Renucci pled not guilty on his behalf.

Lady Scott set a trial due to begin in July next year in Edinburgh.

It is thought the case could last up to seven days.