Cops called on Perth bigot who used N-word during videocall with friends

By Jamie Buchan
November 17 2021, 7.00am
Shaun Morrison went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court

A bigoted Perth man was reported to police for using the N-word during a videocall with friends.

Shaun Morrison launched into a racist rant when he found out his then-friend was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

The 30-year-old called Daniel Mustard a “black b******” and a “black n******”.

Morrison later tried to say sorry to Mr Mustard for his outburst but his apology was rejected.

“I went to the police because I couldn’t get those words out of my mind,” Mr Mustard said.

‘I can’t be your mate anymore’

Morrison went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court, accused of behaving in a threatening and abusive way and making racist remarks during a FaceTime chat on August 6, 2019.

He denied the charge but was found guilty after Mr Mustard and two other witnesses gave evidence about the racist language he used.

Shaun Morrison

Mr Mustard said: “We were just all mates at the time, just chatting.

“But I was seeing Shaun’s ex-missus and he didn’t like the fact I was seeing her.”

He said: “I could tell from his way he was speaking.

“He raised his voice and then he called me a ‘black b******’ and ‘black n******’.

“I didn’t do anything, I just sat in silence.

“He apologised but I wouldn’t accept his apology.

“I said to him: ‘I can’t be your mate anymore’.”

‘Core’ evidence was consistent

The court heard from others who were took part in the videocall, including Morrison’s ex-partner Chloe McGregor and friend Chloe Carruthers.

Restaurant worker Ms Carruthers, 26, told the trial she was left angry by the remarks.

Sheriff William Wood told Morrison: “Although there are some discrepancies, the core of the witnesses’ evidence was consistent.

“I can find no reasons not to accept their evidence and I find you guilty of this charge.”

Morrison, a first time offender, also admitted breaching Covid-19 regulations by being outside his home in April 2020, during the early days of lockdown.

He was traced by police responding to an unrelated matter at Perth’s Darnhall Drive.

Morrison, whose address is listed as the Ark Housing Association, Fairies Road, Perth, will be sentenced on December 21.

He was released on bail.