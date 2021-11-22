Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Angus man touched woman’s buttocks then fondled himself in front of pubgoers

By Ross Gardiner
November 22 2021, 7.00am
Dylan Allan has been placed on the sex offenders register.

A Montrose man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after sexually assaulting a woman at an Arbroath bar.

Dylan Allan, 26, was at Bowlers Bar in Arbroath on August 19 last year.

While he was at the Ernest Street pub, he consumed a significant amount of alcohol and later that night, sexually assaulted a woman there.

Allan repeatedly placed his arm around the woman, who was unknown to him at the time.

Allan, of Paterson Place in Montrose, then proceeded to handle her buttocks above her clothing.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Allan was sentenced after previously admitting to sexually assaulting the woman.

Bowlers Bar, Arbroath
The offences happened in Bowlers Bar in Arbroath

On the same date, intoxicated Allan then engaged in sexual activity in the pub.

In front of the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as well as another man and woman unknown to him, Allan plunged his hand down his trousers.

He previously pled guilty to intentionally repeatedly placing his hands beneath his lower clothing and underwear and handling his genitals.

His defence solicitor Billy Rennie said: “It’s a public house incident.

“Mr Allan’s clearly had too much to drink.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Allan under supervision for a year.

She also put him on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period of time.

The sheriff also added an alcohol treatment requirement to Allan’s community payback order.