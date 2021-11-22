Angus man touched woman’s buttocks then fondled himself in front of pubgoers

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Montrose man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after sexually assaulting a woman at an Arbroath bar.

Dylan Allan, 26, was at Bowlers Bar in Arbroath on August 19 last year.

While he was at the Ernest Street pub, he consumed a significant amount of alcohol and later that night, sexually assaulted a woman there.

Allan repeatedly placed his arm around the woman, who was unknown to him at the time.

Allan, of Paterson Place in Montrose, then proceeded to handle her buttocks above her clothing.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Allan was sentenced after previously admitting to sexually assaulting the woman.

On the same date, intoxicated Allan then engaged in sexual activity in the pub.

In front of the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as well as another man and woman unknown to him, Allan plunged his hand down his trousers.

He previously pled guilty to intentionally repeatedly placing his hands beneath his lower clothing and underwear and handling his genitals.

His defence solicitor Billy Rennie said: “It’s a public house incident.

“Mr Allan’s clearly had too much to drink.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Allan under supervision for a year.

She also put him on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period of time.

The sheriff also added an alcohol treatment requirement to Allan’s community payback order.