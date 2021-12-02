Dundee man jailed for revenge attack outside bakery

An error occurred. Please try again.

An aggrieved thug who knocked an alleged thief unconscious outside a Dundee bakery has been locked up.

Steven Finnie was hiding behind a phone box before exacting violent revenge on Alexander Munro on Craigowan Road, directly across from Clark’s Bakery.

Finnie claimed Mr Munro had stolen clothing and alcohol from him a few days earlier.

The 39-year-old is now behind bars after he admitted repeatedly punching Mr Munro.

Jumped out at victim

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how just before 3pm, prior to the assault, Mr Munro and a friend were walking on the street.

Mr Munro said he knew Finnie but had “never had dealings with him”.

“The accused jumped out from behind a phone box and began to repeatedly punch the complainer on the body, while incoherently shouting,” prosecutor Gavin Letford said.

“A member of the public observed the accused punching the complainer further, causing him to stumble before getting back up.

“The accused punched him again which caused him to fall to the ground and strike the back of his head against the pavement and lose consciousness.”

Finnie, a prisoner of HMP Perth, left the scene and Mr Munro’s friend put him in the recovery position.

Police attended but were unable to trace Finnie.

Premeditated attack means prison

He pled guilty to repeatedly punching Mr Munro on the body, knocking him to the ground and causing him to lose consciousness on July 10.

Finnie also admitted a separate charge of possessing a lock knife at Ninewells Hospital on November 8, 2020.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said it was Finnie’s position that Mr Munro had stolen clothing and alcohol from him a couple of days prior to the attack.

Finnie was sentenced to 23 months in prison by Sheriff George Way.

The sheriff said: “I might have been persuaded that there was a way for you to stay in the community but the assault was a premeditated assault on someone walking the streets in this city.

“The people of this area are entitled to think that if they are attacked in a way like this, there will be punishment and there will be deterrence.”