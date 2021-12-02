Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee man jailed for revenge attack outside bakery

By Ciaran Shanks
December 2 2021, 10.00am Updated: December 2 2021, 10.06am
Steven Finnie
Steven Finnie

An aggrieved thug who knocked an alleged thief unconscious outside a Dundee bakery has been locked up.

Steven Finnie was hiding behind a phone box before exacting violent revenge on Alexander Munro on Craigowan Road, directly across from Clark’s Bakery.

Finnie claimed Mr Munro had stolen clothing and alcohol from him a few days earlier.

The 39-year-old is now behind bars after he admitted repeatedly punching Mr Munro.

Jumped out at victim

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how just before 3pm, prior to the assault, Mr Munro and a friend were walking on the street.

Mr Munro said he knew Finnie but had “never had dealings with him”.

“The accused jumped out from behind a phone box and began to repeatedly punch the complainer on the body, while incoherently shouting,” prosecutor Gavin Letford said.

Clark's Bakery, Craigowan Road, Dundee
The scene of the attack

“A member of the public observed the accused punching the complainer further, causing him to stumble before getting back up.

“The accused punched him again which caused him to fall to the ground and strike the back of his head against the pavement and lose consciousness.”

Finnie, a prisoner of HMP Perth, left the scene and Mr Munro’s friend put him in the recovery position.

Police attended but were unable to trace Finnie.

Premeditated attack means prison

He pled guilty to repeatedly punching Mr Munro on the body, knocking him to the ground and causing him to lose consciousness on July 10.

Finnie also admitted a separate charge of possessing a lock knife at Ninewells Hospital on November 8, 2020.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said it was Finnie’s position that Mr Munro had stolen clothing and alcohol from him a couple of days prior to the attack.

Finnie jumped out from behind the phone box.

Finnie was sentenced to 23 months in prison by Sheriff George Way.

The sheriff said: “I might have been persuaded that there was a way for you to stay in the community but the assault was a premeditated assault on someone walking the streets in this city.

“The people of this area are entitled to think that if they are attacked in a way like this, there will be punishment and there will be deterrence.”