Abusive Angus man monitored partner’s social media and demanded screenshots

An abusive boyfriend tried to control his partner’s social media activity and demanded screenshots of who she was talking to.

Charles Patton closely monitored his then-girlfriend’s account and repeatedly quizzed her about it during a seven-week campaign of cruelty.

The 31-year-old appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his victim, described in court papers as his partner or ex-partner.

Patton repeatedly messaged the woman, questioning why she was on social media and who she was chatting with, the court was told.

He monitored her online status and activity, and demanded screenshots of her calls and messages showing who she talking to.

Jealous behaviour

Patton, of Glenclova Terrace, Forfar, accused his then-partner of messaging other men and claimed she was unfaithful.

The court heard he monitored her messages and demanded to see them.

He took her mobile phone and read her texts without consent.

The single charge states Patton behaved in a controlling and coercive way.

The abuse ran from August 16 to October 3, this year.

Defence solicitor Michael Boyd said his client suffered from mental health issues.

Prosecutors accepted a plea of not guilty to a second charge of breaching an undertaking.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred the case for background reports, while a non-harassment order is considered.

Patton was released on bail and was told to return to court for sentencing on February 3.

Psychological abuse

Patton was charged under the Domestic Abuse Act which was introduced in Scotland three years ago.

The new law was aimed at criminalising psychological domestic abuse.

Six years ago, police chiefs launched the Disclosure Scheme for Domestic Abuse in Scotland (DSDAS) following successful trials in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.

Since then, it has received more than 13,000 enquiries about a partner’s background.

Of those, 7,530 were told that their partner had an abusive past.