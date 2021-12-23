Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Abusive Angus man monitored partner’s social media and demanded screenshots

By Jamie Buchan
December 23 2021, 7.00am Updated: December 23 2021, 9.15am
Charles Patton appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court
An abusive boyfriend tried to control his partner’s social media activity and demanded screenshots of who she was talking to.

Charles Patton closely monitored his then-girlfriend’s account and repeatedly quizzed her about it during a seven-week campaign of cruelty.

The 31-year-old appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his victim, described in court papers as his partner or ex-partner.

Patton repeatedly messaged the woman, questioning why she was on social media and who she was chatting with, the court was told.

He monitored her online status and activity, and demanded screenshots of her calls and messages showing who she talking to.

Jealous behaviour

Patton, of Glenclova Terrace, Forfar, accused his then-partner of messaging other men and claimed she was unfaithful.

The court heard he monitored her messages and demanded to see them.

He took her mobile phone and read her texts without consent.

The single charge states Patton behaved in a controlling and coercive way.

The abuse ran from August 16 to October 3, this year.

Defence solicitor Michael Boyd said his client suffered from mental health issues.

Prosecutors accepted a plea of not guilty to a second charge of breaching an undertaking.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred the case for background reports, while a non-harassment order is considered.

Patton was released on bail and was told to return to court for sentencing on February 3.

Psychological abuse

Patton was charged under the Domestic Abuse Act which was introduced in Scotland three years ago.

The new law was aimed at criminalising psychological domestic abuse.

Six years ago, police chiefs launched the Disclosure Scheme for Domestic Abuse in Scotland (DSDAS) following successful trials in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.

Since then, it has received more than 13,000 enquiries about a partner’s background.

Of those, 7,530 were told that their partner had an abusive past.

