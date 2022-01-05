Wednesday court round-up — Noisy neighbour and ‘Bolt’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A round-up of cases from the courts on Wednesday and over the Hogmanay period leans heavily on driving cases, unsurprisingly.

‘Bolt’

A Fife man who breached a court order to be with a woman on Christmas Eve should tell her to “bolt”, a sheriff said.

Hugh Kelly admitted breaching a strict non-harassment order issued at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in March.

The 40-year-old appeared from custody to admit the offence.

He admitted he was with the woman at his home in Denvale Gardens in Kennoway.

The court heard the pair had been texting prior to meeting and were later reported by hostel staff, who dropped off the woman.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith told him: “I suspect you don’t want to sit in the cells.

“It would be better, if she’s texting you, you to tell her to bolt.

“We can’t go on with you constantly being arrested and being before the court.

“If she contacts you, tell her she’s not to come to your house.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing and released Kelly on bail.

Drunken threat

Christopher Purvis from Carnoustie threatened to slash a workmate’s throat with a Stanley knife during a drunken night in Alyth. Perth Sheriff Court heard he then drunk-drove his car into a field before fleeing the scene.

Noisy neighbour eviction fear

A noisy neighbour faces eviction after breaching a court imposed antisocial behaviour order.

Steven Nicoll was slapped with an ASBO in August 2020.

The 48-year-old appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted breaking the terms of the order by shouting and swearing.

The court heard Nicoll, of Abbotsford Street, Dundee, now faces being evicted from his flat.

Sheriff George Way remanded Nicoll and deferred sentence until January 24.

Banned again

A Cardenden man who was caught behind the wheel while disqualified has been banned from the road again.

Stefan Hunter previously admitted driving a Toyota on the A910 in Kirkcaldy while he did not have a valid licence on November 24, 2019.

The 34-year-old had been driving before he had passed the extended test, which he had been required to sit following a previous court hearing.

Labourer Hunter, of Carden Castle Park, was placed under supervision for a year at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane issued Hunter with a restriction of liberty order, banning him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am for three months.

Banning him from driving for a further year, the sheriff said: “Mr Hunter, you are walking quite a thin rope here.”

Drug-drive suspect

A suspected drug-driver has been banned from the road after he refused to give his name to police.

Christopher Reid did not comply with officers when they pulled over his BMW on Perth’s Tulloch Road on January 1.

The 36-year-old appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted failing to cooperate with a roadside breath test, without a reasonable excuse.

The charge state the test was requested by an officer who reasonably suspected he had been driving with drink or drugs in his system.

Reid further admitted failing to give his name, address and date of birth to police.

He also pled guilty to breaking a bail condition by being with a woman from whom he had been ordered by a court to stay away.

Reid, of Menzies Court, Perth, will be sentenced on January 13. He has been banned from driving in the interim.

Twice the limit

Radial Jukubaszek drove from Leven to Lochgelly while more than twice the limit.

The 32-year-old was spotted by witnesses weaving over the road and driving at inconsistent speeds.

Officers found the car outside his then-home in Lochgelly’s Campbell Crescent and arrested him soon after.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Jukubaszek, of McKenzie Street, Kirkcaldy, admitted drink-driving (119 mgs/ 50).

He also admitted driving without insurance.

Sheriff Charles Macnair fined him £750 and banned him from driving for 14 months.

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.