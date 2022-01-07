Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Violent Dundee burka gang members hit with serious crime prevention orders

By Dave Finlay
January 7 2022, 7.00pm Updated: January 7 2022, 7.10pm
The armed obbers disguised themselves to raid the Dundee shop.
The armed obbers disguised themselves to raid the Dundee shop.

Two members of an armed gang who donned burka-style outfits to commit a violent robbery in Dundee had serious crime prevention orders imposed on them for the maximum period allowed by law.

Anthony Wheeldon, 40 and Connor Willis, 24, will be subject to restrictions – such as limiting access to the internet and mobile phones – for five years following their release from jail terms they are currently serving.

The orders are designed to stop them committing further crimes, after they were assessed as being at high risk of doing so.

Both men took part in a raid on Walker the Jeweller in Dundee’s Union Street when some of the gang dressed in full length Islamic style robes and face coverings on September 23 in 2019.

The raiders were armed with an axe, hammer and mallet and brandished weapons at staff.

CCTV shows gang members fleeing the shop.

A customer who tried to stop them was hit on the head with the mallet.

They smashed display cabinets but a staff member activated an anti-robbery device, which filled the premises with a thick fog and they managed to get away with two Rolex watches worth £17,850.

Edinburgh robbery

Willis was also part of a gang which staged another violent robbery at an Edinburgh jewellery business on August 31 in 2019.

They forced entry to Miena Jewellery in the city’s Great Junction Street with a sledgehammer and threatened to kill the proprietor.

He was struck with an axe as he fought back against the intruders and let off a fire extinguisher before three raiders fled to join an accomplice waiting in a stolen car.

Stock worth an estimated £27,000 was lost in the robbery.

Wheeldon was jailed for 11 years and Willis for 12 years last year after admitting their involvement in the raids.

The pair, from the Manchester area, were also told they would be under supervision for further periods, with Wheeldon being monitored for four years and Willis for five.

Crime prevention orders granted

Following their convictions the Crown applied to have serious crime prevention orders imposed on them.

Lord Beckett, who sentenced the pair, agreed to make the orders for the maximum period available during a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The judge said: “I consider that there is a risk, which is both real and significant, that you will offend in this way again.”

He pointed out Wheeldon had been assessed as posing a high risk of reoffending and Willis as presenting an extremely high risk of reoffending.

The judge said he concluded it was appropriate and necessary to make the orders for the five year period in order to prevent and disrupt their involvement in serious crime in Scotland.

Lord Beckett said when he sentenced them along with a co-accused, Dean King, 28, from Lanarkshire – jailed for nine years and two months for his part in the Dundee robbery – that he had remarked the offences involved considerable planning and sophistication in their execution.

Defence lawyers had argued shorter terms could be imposed on the men following their sentencing in November.

