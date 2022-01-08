Offshore worker attacked teen in ‘moment of madness’ at Perthshire Spar

An error occurred. Please try again.

An angry Perthshire man threatened to rip a teenager’s head off during a violent exchange outside a village shop.

Colin Oosenbrugh locked heads with the 18-year-old before chasing him round a car and assaulting him.

The 40-year-old offshore worker had to be restrained by his wife.

He believed his victim Jonay Crosby had earlier bullied a younger member of his family.

Oosenburgh appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner outside the Spar at Inchture on March 19.

He further admitted assaulting Mr Crosby by kicking him to his injury.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio fined hydraulic technician Oosenburgh £300.

He told the father-of-three: “I note that you have express remorse and you appear in court as a first offender.

“You simply cannot behave in this fashion and take the law into your own hands, no matter what degree of concern for others in your family might be.

“It was perhaps there weren’t more serious consequences to this.”

Charged at victim

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall said Oosenbrugh, of Orchard Way, Inchture, understood Mr Crosby had been involved in an earlier confrontation.

“The accused and his wife pulled up outside the Spar at around 3pm,” Ms Marshall told the court.

“The complainer was in the vicinity, with friends.”

The court heard Mrs Oosenbrugh approached Mr Crosby and asked him if he thought it was funny to bully a child.

“The accused then walked out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and charged straight up to the complainer,” said Ms Marshall.

He shouted: “I’m going to rip your head off. I’m going to kill you.”

The court heard the pair “locked” heads.

Ms Marshall said: “The complainer was frightened by the accused’s behaviour and tried to get away.

“The complainer went round to the side of the car and the accused ran around the back of the vehicle.

“He kicked him on the shin, causing his leg to buckle.

“The accused’s wife had to restrain him from any further confrontation.”

Mr Crosby left the area with his friends and later phoned the police.

‘A moment of madness’

Solicitor Ross Bennett claimed Mr Crosby and his friends had been “hostile” towards a younger member of Oosenburgh’s family earlier that day.

“They had told him to ‘eff off’ and he became upset,” he said.

“The complainer is 18, but he is actually taller than Mr Oosenbrugh.”

Mr Bennett added: “This was a moment of madness.

“It was a one-off incident and he regretted it immediately.”