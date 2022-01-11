Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife care worker convicted of aggression towards 98-year-old dementia sufferer

By Ross Gardiner
January 11 2022, 2.42pm Updated: January 11 2022, 3.25pm
Jessie MacAuley, Abbotsford care home Newburgh
Jessie MacAuley's offences were committed at the Abbotsford care home in Newburgh.

A woman who twice acted aggressively towards a 98-year-old dementia patient in a Newburgh care home has been spared imprisonment.

Jessie McAuley was handed 135 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to jail time.

A court heard she has since left the care industry entirely after twice illegally manhandling Elizabeth Williamson in March 2019, while a care worker at Abbotsford’s Tayside View care home in Newburgh.

Ms Williamson has since passed away.

The incidents were only revealed following her death.

‘Same category’ as attacks on baby

McAuley, 55, of Hill Road, Newburgh, admitted in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court acting aggressively at the Gardens Road care home.

She was originally accused of assault.

She placed Ms Williamson in a chair against her will and dragged it backwards along the ground.

The pensioner was not injured but Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said the incidents were in “the same category” as attacks on a baby, given Ms Williamson’s inability to defend herself.

Her solicitor said McAuley acted the way she did because other residents had become irate on both occasions and while alone, she felt it was the best way to secure Ms Williamson’s safety.

He told the court: “She had told supervisors she was suffering from work-related stress.

“Her employers were aware of this.

“Despite having raised this issue at a performance review… nothing was done about it.

“She accepts on reflection that she should have acted differently.

“She accepts that she caused distress.”

The solicitor explained McAuley had “completely removed” herself from the care industry.

‘Attack on a vulnerable individual’

Sheriff Niven-Smith said: “The difficulty is, this was sustained.

“It was perpetrated on a 98-year-old woman suffering with dementia.

“Their (dementia sufferers) health will fluctuate from minute to minute.

“It should be understood that people with that condition have often become vulnerable a number of ways.

“It’s an attack upon a vulnerable individual who was unable to call out or ask for help.

“The victim was a 98-year-old woman.

“You owed her a duty of care. You breached that duty of care significantly.

“This was not an isolated incident.

“In all the circumstances, I’m minded to impose a direct alternative to custody.”

The sheriff gave McAuley a year to complete her unpaid work.

