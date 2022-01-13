Dundee chef accused of blackmailing Middle Eastern general with daughter’s Facebook pics

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee-based chef tried to force a Middle Eastern military general to pay him $200,000 to stop him posting naked pictures of his daughter online, a court has heard.

Karivan Mizuri attempted to extort a huge sum of cash from the army officer by threatening to bring shame on his family name with the explicit material, a jury has been told.

The general, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told a trial: “He has vilified my family’s reputation.

“He has posted my daughter’s naked photos.

“He used my daughter’s Facebook account.

“He has asked for money.”

Jury told of cash demand

The jury at Dundee Sheriff Court were told Mizuri had been involved in a relationship with the woman until she left and returned to her family in the Middle East.

Mizuri, 30, currently a prisoner at Perth, allegedly disclosed images and videos of the woman in an “intimate situation” on a number of occasions between August 14, 2019 and February 5, 2021.

He allegedly uploaded material of an “intimate and sexual nature” to social media, apps and websites and sent images to a number of named individuals.

Mizuri is also alleged to have caused a named person to look at sexual images of the woman without having any regard to whether it caused fear, alarm or distress.

The court heard that on various occasions between September 18, 2019 and February 5, 2021, while he was living in Dundee, he tried to extort money from the woman’s father.

Mizuri allegedly intended to menace the man and put him in a state of fear and alarm by making him apprehensive pictures of his daughter would be posted online.

The jury was told Mizuri warned if he was not paid $50,000 and then $150,000, he would continue to upload intimate pictures of the officer’s daughter online.

They heard that between September 2019 and February last year Mizuri uploaded images of the woman and other females and suggested they would provide sex for money.

In addition, he posted pictures of their homes and personal contact details, jurors were told.

Knifepoint extortion accusation

Mizuri also denied turning up at Amir Saleh’s workplace in the city on various occasions between January 6 and 14, 2021 and demanding he hand over £10,000 at knifepoint.

He denied menacing his distant relative with the knife before striking him on the head and threatening him in a bid to extort £10,000 from him.

Mr Saleh told the jury that Mizuri warned him if he did not co-operate fake pictures of his family in sexual poses would be posted on the internet.

He told the court: “That guy came to me.

“He is a troublemaker. He started to argue with me. He was holding a knife.

“He waved the knife twice and told me he was going to stab me and kill me.

“He told me he would kick me out of the city, of Dundee.”

Trial continues

Mr Saleh said Mizuri demanded money to buy a car.

“He told me he was a fearless man and could do whatever he wants.

“He said he doesn’t fear the police.

“I felt that my life was in great danger and that I would get killed.

“He punched me while he was shouting at me. On my forehead.”

Mizuri also denies that on various occasions in January last year in Broughty Ferry he made abusive remarks to a woman and issued threats to her family.

The trial, before Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC, continues.