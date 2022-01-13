Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crown needs more time to study footage from alleged cup final disorder at McDiarmid Park

By Jamie Buchan
January 13 2022, 4.56pm Updated: January 13 2022, 5.53pm
The St Johnstone team arrives at McDiarmid Park with the Scottish Cup.
Prosecutors have asked for more time to process CCTV and mobile phone footage from an alleged disturbance at McDiarmid Park.

Thirteen fans are so far accused of being part of a “disorderly crowd” following St Johnstone’s historic Scottish Cup win last summer.

It is alleged they threw flares, smoke bombs and fireworks at police and security staff who were manning the stadium.

Each accused has been barred from attending any St Johnstone matches, either home or away, until their individual cases have been dealt with.

Of the 13, nine were due to stand trial at the beginning of February.

Fans gathered at McDiarmid Park to celebrate St Johnstone's Scottish Cup win.
Their cases called at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday, when fiscal depute David Currie moved to adjourn proceedings.

He said video footage from the stadium had been received by the Crown office before Christmas but has still to be processed.

The potential evidence includes mobile phone film and video taken by police officer’s personal devices.

New trial dates were set for:

  • Logan Gilmartin, 21, of Rannoch Road
  • Adrian Venter, 20, of James Blair Close
  • Bobby Paterson, 20, of Newhouse Road
  • Declan Harvey, 21 of Thriepland Way
  • Lewis Macleod, 22, of Belmont Park, Scone
  • David McGranaghan, 21, of Thistle Place
  • Aiden Edwards, 21, of Weavers Well Crescent
  • Ronan Rattray, 22, of Lickley Court
  • Kenzie Harvey, 21, of Goodlyburn Place

Venter will be the first to stand trial on June 20, with an intermediate hearing scheduled for June 9.

Most of the other trials will be held in July.

Allegations of disorder

They have all denied forming part of a “disorderly crowd,” shouting, swearing and throwing flares at police and security staff.

It is alleged they threw smoke bombs and other pyrotechnics at police and security staff, whereby security officer Margaret McKenna was struck on the body by a firework.

Each of the men is further alleged to have forced his way through a perimeter gate, kicked and damaged a temporary security fence and hurled glass bottles and other items at police and security staff.

They face an alternative but similarly worded charge of breach of the peace.

Paterson is also alleged to have assaulted police, while Johnston is accused of breaking terms of an undertaking order by not signing in at his local police station during the first half of St Johnstone’s clash with Preston on July 13.

Why fans gathered at McDiarmid Park

The alleged disturbance happened after St Johnstone beat Hibs 1-0 at Hamden Park to win the Scottish Cup.

St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon lifts the Scottish Cup
St Johnstone’s David Wotherspoon lifts the Scottish Cup (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Fans were at McDiarmid Park that evening when players arrived home by coach.

It was the second trophy in less than three months for the Perth side after they won the Betfred League Cup, triumphing over Livingston in February.

