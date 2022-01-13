Crown needs more time to study footage from alleged cup final disorder at McDiarmid Park

An error occurred. Please try again.

Prosecutors have asked for more time to process CCTV and mobile phone footage from an alleged disturbance at McDiarmid Park.

Thirteen fans are so far accused of being part of a “disorderly crowd” following St Johnstone’s historic Scottish Cup win last summer.

It is alleged they threw flares, smoke bombs and fireworks at police and security staff who were manning the stadium.

Each accused has been barred from attending any St Johnstone matches, either home or away, until their individual cases have been dealt with.

Of the 13, nine were due to stand trial at the beginning of February.

Their cases called at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday, when fiscal depute David Currie moved to adjourn proceedings.

He said video footage from the stadium had been received by the Crown office before Christmas but has still to be processed.

The potential evidence includes mobile phone film and video taken by police officer’s personal devices.

New trial dates were set for:

Logan Gilmartin , 21, of Rannoch Road

, 21, of Rannoch Road Adrian Venter , 20, of James Blair Close

, 20, of James Blair Close Bobby Paterson , 20, of Newhouse Road

, 20, of Newhouse Road Declan Harvey , 21 of Thriepland Way

, 21 of Thriepland Way Lewis Macleod , 22, of Belmont Park, Scone

, 22, of Belmont Park, Scone David McGranaghan , 21, of Thistle Place

, 21, of Thistle Place Aiden Edwards , 21, of Weavers Well Crescent

, 21, of Weavers Well Crescent Ronan Rattray , 22, of Lickley Court

, 22, of Lickley Court Kenzie Harvey, 21, of Goodlyburn Place

Venter will be the first to stand trial on June 20, with an intermediate hearing scheduled for June 9.

Most of the other trials will be held in July.

Allegations of disorder

They have all denied forming part of a “disorderly crowd,” shouting, swearing and throwing flares at police and security staff.

It is alleged they threw smoke bombs and other pyrotechnics at police and security staff, whereby security officer Margaret McKenna was struck on the body by a firework.

Each of the men is further alleged to have forced his way through a perimeter gate, kicked and damaged a temporary security fence and hurled glass bottles and other items at police and security staff.

They face an alternative but similarly worded charge of breach of the peace.

Paterson is also alleged to have assaulted police, while Johnston is accused of breaking terms of an undertaking order by not signing in at his local police station during the first half of St Johnstone’s clash with Preston on July 13.

Why fans gathered at McDiarmid Park

The alleged disturbance happened after St Johnstone beat Hibs 1-0 at Hamden Park to win the Scottish Cup.

Fans were at McDiarmid Park that evening when players arrived home by coach.

It was the second trophy in less than three months for the Perth side after they won the Betfred League Cup, triumphing over Livingston in February.