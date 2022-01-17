Dundee man accused of trying to murder one baby and seriously assaulting another

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee man has appeared in court accused of trying to kill a baby and seriously assaulting another.

Andrew White faced the charges at the high court on Monday.

He is accused of attempting to murder a month-old boy at a house in Shotts, Lanarkshire on two dates in 2018.

It is alleged the 31 year-old grabbed the baby, repeatedly shook the child and inflicted blunt force trauma to their head and body by means unknown.

White is further accused of repeatedly assaulting another child to severe injury and danger of life at a property in Livingston, West Lothian on dates in 2010.

This youngster is said to have been less than two weeks old when the alleged attacks began.

The child is said to have been seized, their body pressed and blunt force trauma suffered.

White faces a third charge of failing to turn up for a previous court date.

Change of lawyer

Advocate Michael Anderson had been due to represent White at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

However, Mr Anderson told the hearing he and the instructing solicitor would no longer be representing White.

Lady Stacey adjourned the case until a later date.

She told White: “You have heard what Mr Anderson has said that he is no longer going to act for you.

“You have to turn up (at the next hearing) and you should go and get another lawyer well before then.

“I am telling you that you should get another lawyer.”

White remains on bail meantime.