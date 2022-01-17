Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee man accused of trying to murder one baby and seriously assaulting another

By Grant McCabe
January 17 2022, 11.41am Updated: January 17 2022, 12.01pm
A Dundee man has appeared at Glasgow High Court accused of attempted murder of a baby and serious assault of another.

Andrew White faced the charges at the high court on Monday.

He is accused of attempting to murder a month-old boy at a house in Shotts, Lanarkshire on two dates in 2018.

It is alleged the 31 year-old grabbed the baby, repeatedly shook the child and inflicted blunt force trauma to their head and body by means unknown.

White is further accused of repeatedly assaulting another child to severe injury and danger of life at a property in Livingston, West Lothian on dates in 2010.

This youngster is said to have been less than two weeks old when the alleged attacks began.

The child is said to have been seized, their body pressed and blunt force trauma suffered.

White faces a third charge of failing to turn up for a previous court date.

Change of lawyer

Advocate Michael Anderson had been due to represent White at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

However, Mr Anderson told the hearing he and the instructing solicitor would no longer be representing White.

Lady Stacey adjourned the case until a later date.

She told White: “You have heard what Mr Anderson has said that he is no longer going to act for you.

“You have to turn up (at the next hearing) and you should go and get another lawyer well before then.

“I am telling you that you should get another lawyer.”

White remains on bail meantime.

