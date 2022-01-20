Violent abuser went to ex-girlfriend’s Perth home and hid inside her kitchen cupboard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A violent abuser crept inside his ex-partner’s home while she was out and hid inside her kitchen cupboard.

Aiden Palmer “terrorised” his former partner at her home in Perth just weeks after he was released from prison for viciously assaulting her.

The city’s sheriff court heard he sprang out of his hiding place but took to his heels when his ex activated her personal domestic abuse alarm, alerting nearby police.

It was the second time he had attacked someone from a cupboard in a series of offences involving the woman.

Palmer, 27, a prisoner at Low Moss, admitted breaching a bail order by going to his ex’s home and repeatedly attempting to contact her on July 25.

Sheriff Euan Duthie ordered Palmer to engage with the Caledonian Programme for domestic abusers as part of a two-year supervision order.

He said: “I’m satisfied that the offence is serious enough to warrant such an order, given that we need to prevent you from terrorising this woman.

“If you haven’t got the message already, you cannot approach your former partner any more.”

Returned to ex’s home

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told Perth Sheriff Court drainage specialist Palmer had been released from jail just weeks before.

Palmer had been jailed in March for assaulting his 42-year-old partner, her sister and the female police officer who answered their 999 call.

Ms Farmer said of his latest offence: “At around 6pm, the complainer – who is the ex-partner of the accused – left her home address to visit a friend’s house.

“She returned at around 12.45am.

“The accused was concealed within a large cupboard in the kitchen.

“He presented himself, at which point the complainer pushed her domestic abuse alarm.

“The accused then ran out, knowing that the police were on their way.”

Turned up again in garden

Ms Farmer said officers arrived at the house within 15 minutes.

“The complainer gave a verbal account to the constables but she did not wish to make a formal statement at this time,” said the fiscal depute.

The officers then left the Carnegie Place property to search for Palmer.

“At around 1.30am, the complainer activated her alarm again.

“Officers returned to the house and saw the accused standing outside, asking to be let in.”

Palmer was arrested and taken into custody.

Solicitor Paul Ralph confirmed the relationship is over.

“Mr Palmer’s plan is that once he receives his liberty he will get back in touch with his employers and see if they will take him back,” he said.

Palmer, who has previous convictions for serious assault, possession of an offensive weapon and drugs, will be sentenced in July for an earlier bail breach, also involving his ex-partner.

Attacked three women in minutes

Last year, the court heard Palmer assaulted his partner in October 2020 by pinning her to a bed and throttling her.

He then assaulted her sister and punched her several times, after thumping her head against a wall.

When a female officer arrived, Palmer jumped out of the kitchen cupboard, punched her and tried to bite her.

He was brought under control when a police colleague overpowered him with PAVA spray.