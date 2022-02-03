Back to jail for armed robber who targeted Dundee convenience store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Back to jail for armed robber who targeted Dundee convenience store

By Jamie Buchan
February 3 2022, 8.00am Updated: February 3 2022, 9.38am
Armed robber Kevin Drapajlo raided the Drinksmart shop in early 2019.
Armed robber Kevin Drapajlo raided the Drinksmart shop in early 2019.

An armed robber jailed for a terrifying raid on a Dundee off-licence has been sent back to prison.

Kevin Drapajlo slashed a shopkeeper with a knife when he targeted the Drinksmart store in the city’s Strathmartine Road in early 2019.

Frightened staff tried to lock him inside but he managed to get away with cigarettes and the owner’s Apple Macbook.

Drapajlo was jailed for nearly four years for the robbery, which Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC described at the time as a “horrifying experience.”

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old returned to Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted breaching a supervised release order.

He further pled guilty to a separate charge of having a bladed item in public.

Drapajlo, of Forth Crescent, Dundee, was caught carrying a screwdriver at the city’s Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate on September 28, 2021.

Sheriff George Way jailed Drapajlo for a year but said no further action would be taken regarding the breach.

‘Where’s the money?’

The court previously heard Drapajlo burst into the Drinksmart shop and brandished a knife at worker Alona Liekiene.

As she held up her hands to protect her face, the robber cut her finger with an orange-coloured blade.

The court was told Miss Liekiene began work at around midday on January 9 and drugged-up Drapajlo entered the store at 3.30pm.

He tried to buy tobacco with a contactless debit card but this was declined.

Drapajlo left the shop but returned 10 minutes later, running inside clutching a blade before shouting: “Where’s the money. Give me the money.”

As he grabbed the MacBook laptop, Miss Liekiene managed to get out of the shop and fled to Tech Repairs next door.

Miss Liekiene and the shop’s owner watched from outside as Drapajlo stuffed tobacco packets into his pockets.

Despite their efforts to hold the front door and keep him inside, Drapajlo made off.

Drapajlo later apologised via his solicitor.

He said he accepted his behaviour was “extremely scary” and could not bring himself to watch the CCTV footage.

Jailing Drapajlo for 46 months, Sheriff Drummond told him: “This must have been a horrifying experience for that shop worker.

“You injured her, you robbed her, it has had a lasting impact on her.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]