Fife man attacked ex-partner while holding a baby

A Glenrothes man brutally attacked a woman while he was clutching a baby.

Graeme Bell admitted injuring his former partner at a house in the town’s Macduff Gardens on December 28

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Bell arrived at the property and began drinking.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostalova said Bell, who appeared in court via video link, became agitated and others in the house heard raised voices.

The 30-year-old then punched his partner repeatedly on the head whilst he was holding a baby.

He left the property – still holding the child – and was followed outside by the woman.

Neighbours could hear Bell calling the woman a “whore.”

“The accused placed the baby on the ground and punched the complainer on her head several times,” Ms Apostolova added.

The incident was witnessed by several neighbours and police were contacted.

It was reported that the woman suffered “a significant amount of swelling to her left eye” and lost a tooth.

Make use of prison time

Bell, listed on court papers as a prisoner in Perth, was traced on January 3 and later pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman to her injury, acting in a threatening or abusive manner and breaching bail conditions by attending the property.

His solicitor Iain McCafferty said: “He has had a history, previously.

“From his point of view, he acknowledges he has to get his head sorted.

“I think that’s probably a fair assessment.

“I think he acknowledges that the court will be dealing with him in the manner of a custodial sentence.

“His intention is to try and make the best of the time he has in there and seek access to some form of assistance.

“He knows he requires to seek and take help offered in term of his mental health.”

Bell also admitted to breaches of a restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane jailed Bell for a year and imposed a two year non-harassment order.

The sheriff said: “These were committed whilst you were on bail.

“Prison is the only way of dealing with you, Mr Bell.”