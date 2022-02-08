Fife man attacked ex-partner while holding a baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife man attacked ex-partner while holding a baby

By Ross Gardiner
February 8 2022, 2.00pm
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Graeme Bell. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 07/02/2022
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Graeme Bell. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 07/02/2022

A Glenrothes man brutally attacked a woman while he was clutching a baby.

Graeme Bell admitted injuring his former partner at a house in the town’s Macduff Gardens on December 28

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Bell arrived at the property and began drinking.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostalova said Bell, who appeared in court via video link, became agitated and others in the house heard raised voices.

The 30-year-old then punched his partner repeatedly on the head whilst he was holding a baby.

He left the property – still holding the child – and was followed outside by the woman.

Neighbours could hear Bell calling the woman a “whore.”

“The accused placed the baby on the ground and punched the complainer on her head several times,” Ms Apostolova added.

The incident was witnessed by several neighbours and police were contacted.

It was reported that the woman suffered “a significant amount of swelling to her left eye” and lost a tooth.

Make use of prison time

Bell, listed on court papers as a prisoner in Perth, was traced on January 3 and later pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman to her injury, acting in a threatening or abusive manner and breaching bail conditions by attending the property.

His solicitor Iain McCafferty said: “He has had a history, previously.

“From his point of view, he acknowledges he has to get his head sorted.

“I think that’s probably a fair assessment.

“I think he acknowledges that the court will be dealing with him in the manner of a custodial sentence.

“His intention is to try and make the best of the time he has in there and seek access to some form of assistance.

“He knows he requires to seek and take help offered in term of his mental health.”

Bell also admitted to breaches of a restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane jailed Bell for a year and imposed a two year non-harassment order.

The sheriff said: “These were committed whilst you were on bail.

“Prison is the only way of dealing with you, Mr Bell.”

