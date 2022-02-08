Drug mule jailed after Fife police find £29k ‘hash’ haul in his Bag For Life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drug mule jailed after Fife police find £29k ‘hash’ haul in his Bag For Life

By Ross Gardiner
February 8 2022, 11.00am Updated: February 8 2022, 6.12pm
Campbell was pulled over by police on Backmarch Road, Rosyth
Campbell was pulled over by police on Backmarch Road, Rosyth

A drug courier caught driving through Fife with a five-figure haul of cannabis has been jailed for more than two years.

Kieran Campbell admitted to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug midway through his trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The court heard the 41-year-old had been under police surveillance for several weeks, after investigators received a tip-off about drugs being transported to Fife from the central belt.

Officers uncovered a Bag For Life packed with more than five kilograms of cannabis in Campbell’s vehicle.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane jailed Campbell for 27 months.

‘Hash’ behind the driver’s seat

The trial heard that traffic constable Callum Munro was stationed on a flyover just south of the Queensferry Crossing on July 28, last year, to watch out for Campbell’s grey Volvo.

Campbell had been using a different vehicle when police had been watching him, the court was told.

PC Munro later caught up with officers who had pulled over Campbell on Backmarch Road, Rosyth and were checking his insurance documents.

There was another passenger and a dog in the vehicle at the time.

Campbell was described by police as “compliant”.

PC Munro searched him and found nothing illegal on his person.

However, Campbell indicated there was “hash” in the car behind the driver’s seat.

Car searched

Police found a Bag For Life full of a packaged brown substance.

The retrieved packages, weighing 5.6kg, tested positive for cannabis and was valued at between £15,000 and £28,800.

Campbell’s solicitor Kerr Sneddon argued that police did not have sufficient intelligence to search the car.

However, this was rejected by the sheriff.

She said: “I have no difficulty accepting the evidence of the officers.

“In my view, PC Munro had all the relevant intelligence he needed and he conducted the search appropriately.”

“No escaping what he was caught with”

After it was accepted the search was lawful, Campbell tendered a guilty plea.

Mr Sneddon added: “He was effectively acting as a courier on one day.

“I could probably get an expert report taking the value down.”

Campbell has a previous conviction for drugs offences.

“He’s a model prisoner,” said Mr Sneddon. “He doesn’t cause anyone any problems.

“He has intimated that he’s going to move away from the area.

“There’s no escaping his analogous conviction or what he’s been caught with.

“I’m going to submit that it’s a lesser role.”

This was disputed by the sheriff, who jailed Campbell.

She told him: “Mr Campbell, you were involved in supplying a controlled drug.

“Moving it around the country, in my view is not an insignificant role.”

The sheriff backdated his sentence to July 29 when he was first remanded and fixed a proceeds of crime hearing on March 1.

