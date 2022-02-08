Dundee drug dealer forced to surrender £4k cash found during raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee drug dealer forced to surrender £4k cash found during raid

By Gordon Currie
February 8 2022, 3.16pm
Dundee Sheriff Court

A jobless man has been forced to hand over nearly £4,000 worth of cash he was found with during a drugs raid on his Dundee home.

Scot McDonald, 27, has been warned he is facing a prison sentence after nearly £25,000 worth of cannabis was discovered during the swoop.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Over a period of time police received intelligence that he was involved in the production of controlled drugs.

“Police carried out a search. They entered the kitchen area and a large bag containing herbal matter was seen under the table.

“A quantity of cash was seized from his pocket.”

McDonald told the officers he was responsible for the drugs and added that the £2,500 cash they would find under his bed was “his mum’s.”

Wraps ready for sale

Officers found individual wraps prepared for sale and more than a kilo of cannabis with a potential street value of £23,940. They found a total of £3,850 cash and that was forfeited by the court.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey, defending, said: “This is his first foray into drug offending. There’s a background. Certain pressures were put on him.

“He has appeared here wide-eyed, knowing a custodial sentence will be at the forefront of the court’s mind. He had certain debts and it was made known to him that if he did not assist others in their endeavours he would come to serious harm.”

McDonald, of Kilwinning Road, Dundee, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis from his home in July 2020. Sentence was deferred for reports and the accused was granted bail.

