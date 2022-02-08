Dundee drug dealer forced to surrender £4k cash found during raid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A jobless man has been forced to hand over nearly £4,000 worth of cash he was found with during a drugs raid on his Dundee home.

Scot McDonald, 27, has been warned he is facing a prison sentence after nearly £25,000 worth of cannabis was discovered during the swoop.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Over a period of time police received intelligence that he was involved in the production of controlled drugs.

“Police carried out a search. They entered the kitchen area and a large bag containing herbal matter was seen under the table.

“A quantity of cash was seized from his pocket.”

McDonald told the officers he was responsible for the drugs and added that the £2,500 cash they would find under his bed was “his mum’s.”

Wraps ready for sale

Officers found individual wraps prepared for sale and more than a kilo of cannabis with a potential street value of £23,940. They found a total of £3,850 cash and that was forfeited by the court.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey, defending, said: “This is his first foray into drug offending. There’s a background. Certain pressures were put on him.

“He has appeared here wide-eyed, knowing a custodial sentence will be at the forefront of the court’s mind. He had certain debts and it was made known to him that if he did not assist others in their endeavours he would come to serious harm.”

McDonald, of Kilwinning Road, Dundee, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis from his home in July 2020. Sentence was deferred for reports and the accused was granted bail.