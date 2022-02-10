Killer hid mobile phones inside his TV at HMP Castle Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Killer hid mobile phones inside his TV at HMP Castle Huntly

By Jamie Buchan
February 10 2022, 7.00am Updated: February 10 2022, 8.06am
John Reid was caught with three phones at HMP Castle Huntly
A racist killer has been handed more jail time after prison guards discovered three mobile phones hidden inside his TV.

John Reid was caught with the contraband devices when officers carried out a routine search of his Castle Huntly cell.

The 27-year-old, who has been in and out of jail since he killed a takeaway driver when he was just 16, was sentenced to a further four months behind bars.

Reid was previously investigated by bosses at HMP Edinburgh, after mobile phone images of him sat naked in a sink full of suds emerged on social media in 2017.

The photos prompted the Scottish Government to consider a crackdown on unauthorised phone use across the prison estate.

Hidden behind TV screen

Reid, listed as an inmate at Low Moss, was not brought to Perth Sheriff Court when his case called on Wednesday.

HMP Castle Huntly.

At an earlier hearing, he admitted possession of three mobile phones and charging cables in his cell on April 16, 2021.

Fiscal depute Stewart Hamilton said: “At 11.30am, prison officers were tasked with carrying out a search of the accused’s cell.

“The television was picked up and the front panel was found to be loose at the top.

“This allowed access into the TV, behind the screen.”

The court heard that a wrap of money, alongside three mobile phones and a pink charging wire, were found packed into a rubber glove inside the television.

Reid initially denied any knowledge of the items, but came clean later on.

He is currently serving a seven year and two month stretch for two assaults in Edinburgh.

Not eligible for parole

Reid’s solicitor said his earliest release date was June 2023.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“He was due to come before the parole panel this month, but obviously with this conviction he does not fit the criteria,” she said.

Reid was punished at the jail after the phones were discovered.

He lost all of his privileges for 14 days and was placed in the prison’s segregation unit.

Sheriff Francis Gill said: “The court takes the issue of unauthorised phones in prisons very seriously.”

He ordered Reid to served another four months in jail at the end of his current sentence.

Police apology to victim’s family

Reid spent just three years in jail for killing takeaway driver Simon San with a single punch outside his family’s restaurant in Edinburgh’s Lochend Road in 2010.

He was convicted of culpable homicide at the city’s high court.

Police later apologised to the Chinese man’s family for failing to recognise that the killing was racially motivated.

An internal inquiry found that “significant failings” in investigators’ repeated denials that racial prejudice fuelled the attack.

