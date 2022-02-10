Angus benefits cheat who claimed £40k from public purse told to pay back just £1 By Gordon Currie February 10 2022, 1.54pm Updated: February 10 2022, 4.38pm Diane Halko at Dundee Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Thursday court round-up — Topless rampage and Kinross slaver ‘A gross breach of trust’ – Sheriff blasts Fife carer who mistreated woman and insulted residents Thief disguised as workman targeted OAPs at Angus sheltered housing complex Jail for drunken Fife thug who hid in bushes after brutally assaulting his ex-partner