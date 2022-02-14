Murder accused tells jury he stabbed Arbroath dad ‘multiple times’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murder accused tells jury he stabbed Arbroath dad ‘multiple times’

By Paul Malik
February 14 2022, 7.30pm Updated: February 14 2022, 7.57pm
The trial of Jackie Doig, who is alleged to have murdered Frankie Melvin, continues.
A Dundee man has told a jury he stabbed Arbroath dad Frankie Melvin “a number of times” in a fight which ultimately killed him.

But Jackie Doig, 42, continues to deny murdering the 34-year-old.

Giving evidence at his trial in the High Court of Dundee, Doig said: “If it wasn’t him, it would have been me.”

The jury was sent out to deliberate on Monday afternoon after five days of evidence.

Doig, a prisoner at HMP Edinburgh, has lodged a special defence of self defence.

Accused’s evidence

Taking the witness stand, Doig accepted he had stabbed Mr Melvin five times.

During the trial the court has been shown footage of Doig chasing Mr Melvin around Newbigging Drive and Spitalfield Place in Arbroath.

Jackie Doig.

Asked by defence solicitor Iain Paterson why he pursued Mr Melvin, Doig claimed the father-of-four had stolen a bag of street Valium from him.

“I wanted my stuff back,” he said. “I was absolutely raging at him at the time.”

Doig told the court he felt “gutted” when he was told by police Mr Melvin had died and that until that “day of violence” the pair had been friends.

Mr Paterson asked Doig if he accepted he was “responsible” for Mr Melvin’s death.

Doig responded: “Yes, but if it wasn’t him it would have been me.”

Witnesses ‘telling lies’

Advocate depute William Frain-Bell asked if Doig had “lost control” when he stabbed Mr Melvin five times.

Doig denied he had, but had tried to “get him below the waist”.

Mr Melvin died from a stab wound to the buttock, which severed his superior gluteal artery in his pelvis, causing catastrophic internal bleeding.

Doig then accused all of the crown witnesses who provided evidence to the court of “telling lies”, claiming they had “gotten together” to conspire against him.

Closing speech for the prosecution

In his closing speech for the Crown, Mr Frain-Bell said: “The accused claims he acted in self-defence.

Frankie Melvin

“There is no evidence he was acting in this way.

“The Crown position is there was no risk to Jackie Doig’s life or limb.

“The accused chased Frankie Melvin. The court heard Frankie Melvin’s screams (on video).

“He was trying to get away from Doig.”

Mr Frain-Bell said: “Doig’s actions had nothing to do with his own safety.

“He could have walked away at any time.

“He tried to conceal the knife. His actions were extreme.

“The reality is Doig was ‘raging’.

“He said: ‘That’s what you get for robbing me’.

“It was not self defence. It was a brutal and deliberate act on a man who was trying to get away.”

Closing speech for the defence

Mr Paterson told the jury their decision must be made “without emotion and without feeling sorry for anyone.”

He added: “It is not up to Mr Doig to prove he acted in self-defence.

“He accepts he repeatedly stabbed Mr Melvin.

“He isn’t trying to ‘guild the lily’.

“It is up to you (the jury) to decide.

“Doig was provoked. He was pushed. He had treatment for injuries.”

The jury is expected to return a verdict this week.

Murder denied

Doig, formerly of Dundee, is accused of assaulting Mr Melvin in Newbigging Drive and Spitalfield Place, Arbroath, on August 26.

It is alleged he repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body, pursued him while armed with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him on the body and murdered him.

