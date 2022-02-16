Dog ban for Fife owner whose ‘dangerous’ pet tried to bite warden and SSPCA official

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pet owner has been banned from keeping dogs for two years after his American Pit Bull-type terrier tried to bite a dog warden and a Scottish SPCA inspector.

Mark McLay appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted he twice allowed his dog Rollo to be dangerously out of control.

The dog was muzzled when it attempted to attack an SSPCA inspector at Whitehill Kennels in Cowdenbeath in June, last year.

And it also went for a dog warden that visited McLay’s home in Burntisland 10 days earlier.

The court ordered the destruction of Rollo in January after McLay, 35, admitted three breaches of the Dangerous Dogs Act, including possession of the animal.

Attempted to bite inspector’s throat

Procurator fiscal depute Zahra Bhatti said the dog was initially well behaved during an examination by an SSPCA inspector on June 17, 2021.

But then: “The dog suddenly lunged forward, making an attempt to bite the (inspector’s) throat area.

“The muzzle struck his neck and jaw with considerable force.”

The fiscal depute said: “He (the inspector) said that it would have been extremely serious if the dog had not been muzzled or handled in the correct manner.”

Tried to bite dog warden

The court heard that a dog warden had visited McLay’s home in Cotburn Crescent, earlier that month.

Ms Bhatti said that there were no signs that the dog would attack on this occasion, before it suddenly “lunged forward and leapt up” and tried to bite the warden – but the dog was held back and brought under control.

The court was told that Rollo has now been put to sleep.

Defence lawyer Eilidh Grant said her client had bought the dog from a friend and was under the impression the breed was a Staffy cross until it was examined by an expert and found to be an American Pit Bull-type.

The Dangerous Dogs Act bans the ownership of four dogs in the UK. The ban covers three breed standards – Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro – and one type, the American pit bull.

Miss Grant said McLay had previous problems with the dog while out on walks which is why the dog warden became involved.

She said her client took the warden’s advice to have the dog muzzled and kept it on a lead in public.

In sentencing McLay, Sheriff Maryam Lebaki said: “I’ve heard detailed submissions on the history of this case and have a social work report, and I’m of the view that as a direct alternative to custody a restriction of liberty order is appropriate.”

Sheriff Lebaki ordered McLay to stick to a curfew of staying at home between 8pm and 8am for six months and ordered him to be banned from having keeping a dog for two years.

The Sheriff told McLay this should give him enough time to “organise his life” and be in a position to care for a dog in future.

She added: “It’s a very sad tale indeed.”