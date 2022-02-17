Thursday court round-up — Dog spared and stalker admission

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s Thursday. It’s the court round-up. Enjoy.

‘Dangerous’ dog spared

A Fife dog owner has been fined £750 after his pet bit a woman and repeatedly bit her dog.

Alan Robertson, of Beath View in Dunfermline, previously admitted being in charge of two Bordeaux Mastiffs that were dangerously out of control on September 13, 2019 in Beath View.

One of the dogs has since died due to old age.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff James MacDonald made no order to destroy the other dog, called Brady, and Robertson has not been disqualified from keeping dogs.

Defence lawyer Steve Morrison said Robertson, who works as a crane operator and banksman, has accepted full responsibility and is “exceptionally remorseful” for what happened.

The court heard Robertson and his wife have since taken safety measures including the dog now wearing a muzzle in public places and undertaking behavioural training.

Music teacher jailed

Fife music teacher Matthew Birch was jailed for 11 years for a campaign of rape, abuse and grooming against six female pupils, including one in the Kingdom.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he would select his victims by targeting their vulnerabilities and musical talent.

The court also heard how the Fife survivor had reported her rape to a teacher but not been believed.

It was only after she returned to the school after leaving education and told the head teacher what had happened that a full probe was undertaken and other survivors identified.

Stalker admission

A Perth stalker admitted bombarding his ex-partner with messages for months.

William Hutton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause the woman to suffer fear or alarm.

Hutton, of Cairns Place, sent a torrent of WhatsApp messages, emails and phone calls between March and May of 2020.

He admitted he would send the woman messages and voicemails on a “daily basis”, despite being told to stop.

Hutton, 33, repeatedly told her he loved her and wanted to resume the relationship, as well as making threats to harm himself.

Towards the end of his tirade, Hutton asked if the woman was in contact with other men and made derogatory comments about her male friends.

He also contacted a friend of the woman’s “repeatedly” and attempted to get her to put the two in contact.

Hutton also sent the friend screenshots of men and asked if his former partner had been in contact with them.

He is due back in court next week.

Prison sentence welcomed

The wife of a 36-year-old Perth teacher and father who was killed while cycling near the city when a driver overtook a queue of traffic and crashed into him has welcomed the two-year prison sentence imposed.

Claire Pattinson said: “We feel it just that a custodial sentence has been given today.

“However, this cannot begin to match our grief, nor can it reflect a life so cruelly taken from Adam, myself, our son and his family and friends.”

Thomas Smith, 76, from Perth pled guilty to causing the death of Adam Pattinson in February 2020.

Bottle shop theft

The getaway driver for a gang which raided St Andrews’ Luvians Bottle Shop was jailed. Andrei-Gregore Zaboloteanu was sentenced to 18 months for his part in the “planned” theft of alcohol from the store after it had closed for the night in May 2020 and he was caught on security camera.

