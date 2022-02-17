Sex attacker who bundled woman into Perth taxi dies weeks after being jailed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who was jailed after going “shopping for women” in Perth city centre has died in prison.

Wieslaw Piotrowski was jailed in December after sexually assaulting an intoxicated women he bundled into a taxi and took to his home at the airport near Scone.

The Polish national had only served weeks of a two and a half year prison sentence at Perth Prison.

An investigation will now take place to assess the cause of his death.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “Wieslaw Piotrowski, 62, a prisoner from HMP Perth has died on 12 February 2022.

“Mr Piotrowski was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court in 2021.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.”

Preyed on vulnerable woman

Remorseless Piotrowski was found by jurors to have gone “shopping” for younger women in Perth city centre and spotted his victim in a drunken state at a taxi rank.

The woman, who has been diagnosed as schizophrenic, described her condition as being “totally wrecked” as she was shunned entry to nearby nightclub The Bank.

Even though she could barely speak or walk, the 37-year-old was taken back to Piotrowski’s Perth Airport flat and collapsed on his bed.

She woke to find him assaulting her.

Gardener Piotrowski, who maintained his innocence, was found guilty following a trial in November.

Giving evidence, the taxi driver who took Piotrowski and his victim to the flat said it was like an angry dad collecting a drunk daughter.

No remorse

Piotrowski was brought back to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing a week before Christmas.

Sheriff William Gilchrist told him: “This was a serious offence of sexual assault.

“The seriousness of the offence makes a custodial sentence inevitable.”

He said to Piotrowski: “You took advantage of a vulnerable young woman who was essentially insensible due to drink and drugs.

“I take account that this was not a prolonged incident and it involved no violence.

“But there has been no remorse on your part.”