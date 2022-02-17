Sex attacker who bundled woman into Perth taxi dies weeks after being jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Sex attacker who bundled woman into Perth taxi dies weeks after being jailed

By Ross Gardiner
February 17 2022, 7.00pm Updated: February 17 2022, 10.26pm
Sex fiend Wieslaw Piotrowski has died in custody.
Sex fiend Wieslaw Piotrowski has died in custody.

A man who was jailed after going “shopping for women” in Perth city centre has died in prison.

Wieslaw Piotrowski was jailed in December after sexually assaulting an intoxicated women he bundled into a taxi and took to his home at the airport near Scone.

The Polish national had only served weeks of a two and a half year prison sentence at Perth Prison.

An investigation will now take place to assess the cause of his death.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “Wieslaw Piotrowski, 62, a prisoner from HMP Perth has died on 12 February 2022.

“Mr Piotrowski was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court in 2021.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.”

Preyed on vulnerable woman

Remorseless Piotrowski was found by jurors to have gone “shopping” for younger women in Perth city centre and spotted his victim in a drunken state at a taxi rank.

The woman, who has been diagnosed as schizophrenic, described her condition as being “totally wrecked” as she was shunned entry to nearby nightclub The Bank.

Even though she could barely speak or walk, the 37-year-old was taken back to Piotrowski’s Perth Airport flat and collapsed on his bed.

She woke to find him assaulting her.

Wieslaw Piotrowski, Perth Sheriff Court
Wieslaw Piotrowski bundled his victim into a taxi on Perth’s Mill Street.

Gardener Piotrowski, who maintained his innocence, was found guilty following a trial in November.

Giving evidence, the taxi driver who took Piotrowski and his victim to the flat said it was like an angry dad collecting a drunk daughter.

No remorse

Piotrowski was brought back to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing a week before Christmas.

Sheriff William Gilchrist told him: “This was a serious offence of sexual assault.

“The seriousness of the offence makes a custodial sentence inevitable.”

He said to Piotrowski: “You took advantage of a vulnerable young woman who was essentially insensible due to drink and drugs.

“I take account that this was not a prolonged incident and it involved no violence.

“But there has been no remorse on your part.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]