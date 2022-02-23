Solicitor General offers Denise Clair meeting amid Goodwillie prosecution bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Solicitor General offers Denise Clair meeting amid Goodwillie prosecution bid

By Tom Eden and Katrine Bussey
February 23 2022, 5.44pm
Scotland’s Solicitor General has offered to meet with the woman raped by footballer David Goodwillie to explain why he did not face criminal charges.

Goodwillie and former Dundee United teammate David Robertson were accused of raping Denise Clair in 2011 but the Crown Office did not pursue a criminal prosecution, blaming “insufficient evidence”.

Ms Clair instead took civil action against the pair and in 2017 a judge ruled that both men had raped her.

Asked about the case in the Scottish Parliament, Solicitor General Ruth Charteris said there was “no reasonable prospect of securing a conviction” and when it had been reviewed in 2017, an independent lawyer found “the decision not to raise criminal proceedings was correct”.

Parliamentary response

In response to a question from Scottish Conservative MSP, Russell Findlay, asking for Ms Clair to be given details of the review, Ms Charteris said: “I understand that the decision not to prosecute continues to cause great upset to Denise Clair.

“I am genuinely sorry that Miss Clair feels that she has not been provided with the relevant information.

“I’ve been asked about disclosure of information.

“I understand that she previously attended a meeting with prosecutors in 2011 and also that a letter was sent out MSP in 2017 following the case review in which a meeting was offered.

“I’ve already indicated to Mr Findlay that I would be very happy to meet with Miss Clair to explain the reasons for the decision if this would be of benefit to her.

“And, actually, I would also be keen to hear from Miss Clair about her experience in the criminal justice system in order to assist the Crown Office with our ongoing, wider review into the prosecution of sexual offences.”

Private prosecution

It follows an announcement Ms Clair is working with lawyers to try to mount a private prosecution for rape against her attackers.

Miss Clair told the Sunday Post: “It’s about me and what happened to me but it’s for all the women failed like me.

“The conviction rate for rape was too low in 2011 and it is still too low.”

Thomas Ross QC, who is working with solicitor Melissa Rutherford to bring forward a rare private prosecution brought by an individual rather than by the Crown Office, said he is hoping to restore his client’s faith in the criminal justice process.

Writing about the move in Scottish Legal News, Mr Ross said: “Many have claimed that any criminal prosecution would have ended in an acquittal. Those people may be right but, 11 years on, the controversy around the case has not abated.

“A private prosecution would give any accused person the opportunity to persuade a jury that a verdict of not guilty should be returned.”

A letter has been sent to Scotland’s top prosecutor, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC, giving her notice of the intention to bring a private prosecution.

The case will not be able to proceed, however, if the Crown Office refuses permission.

