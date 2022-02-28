Monday court round-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up

By Crime and Courts Team
February 28 2022, 7.30pm Updated: February 28 2022, 7.34pm
Court-round-up graphic

Bringing you the latest court updates to start off the week.

Facebook bra pic

A 33-year-old Fife woman posted an intimate picture of a woman wearing a bra, using someone else’s Facebook account, without their permission.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Gillian Smith, of Leighton Street in High Valleyfield, also posted a series of derogatory and abusive messages about the woman on the social media site, which were visible to the account holder’s friends.

Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told the court the messages were screenshotted by someone who made the person shown in the photograph aware.

The depute fiscal said the woman became upset as the picture was unsuitable for posting on such an open forum and she contacted the police.

Defence lawyer Peter Robertson said Smith is “quite remorseful” over the incident.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentence for six months for Smith to be of good behaviour and told her she would be admonished if she complied.

Smith pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on November 14 in 2020.

Second police assault

Dundee police officer Darren Moore was given a community disposal after his second assault conviction. Police Scotland said a report into Moore will be considered.

PC Darren Moore
PC Darren Moore

Snapchat messages

A man who sent sexual Snapchat messages to a child from a Fife address has been told to confess to his mum about his conviction.

The sentencing of Shaun McCutcheon at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was deferred until March 16 for Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist to be present.

On Friday, Sheriff Alison McKay ordered a restriction of liberty order assessment for McCutcheon.

The sheriff noted the 23-year-old had not yet told his mother about the conviction.

Shaun McCutcheon appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McCutcheon, of Everard Rise in Livingston, will be sentenced after he sent a teenage girl sexual messages via social media app Snapchat.

Between September 2019 and February 2020, McCutcheon sent messages of “a sexual nature” to the girl from an address in Foulden Place, Dunfermline.

Court papers show the girl was only 15 years old at the time of the offence.

McCutcheon intentionally sent the messages to the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, for the purposes of sexual gratification or for the purposes of humiliating, alarming or distressing her.

Hansel and Gretel trail

Hungry thief Michael McNeilage broke into a Crieff bakery and led police to him with a ‘Hansel and Gretel’ trail. He also broke into the nearby pharmacy.

Michael McNeilage, Campbells bakery
Michael McNeilage raided Campbells Bakery in Crieff.

999 mistake

An abusive boyfriend was arrested after he called 999 to report being attacked by his partner.

Bartlomiej Fijalkowski got into a row with his girlfriend at their home in Cross Street, Perth.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the city’s sheriff court: “Both were sober and had not been drinking.

“The argument went on for a number of hours.

“Matters escalated when the accused grabbed the complainer’s hair and struggled with her.”

She said: “The complainer slapped the accused a few times across the face.

“It was actually the accused who dialled 999.”

Officers attended the property and found the girlfriend home alone.

“The accused had left the property,” said Ms Ritchie.

“She said they had both been angry and they were both as bad as each other.”

Fijalkowski, now of Menzies Court, Perth, was arrested the following night.

He admitted a charge of assaulting his partner by seizing her hair and struggling with her on September 2, 2021.

Solicitor Linda Clark said the argument began after Fijalkowski’s girlfriend became upset because he had not responded to her texts.

“He is in full-time employment and does have access to his phone,” she said.

The court heard his partner may have returned to her native Poland.

Sheriff Francis Gill fined Fijalkowski £450 and issued a non-harassment order against him for 12 months.

Drink-drive folly

Drink-driver Martin Maughan was caught by police when he tried to stock up on more booze at a Perth garage. The 27-year-old builder from Shropshire was already more than three times above the limit.

Drink-driver Martin Maughan was caught by police when he tried to stock up on more booze at a Perth garage.
Martin Maughan.
In case you missed it...

Curling stone hurled through Perthshire window in early-morning attack

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier