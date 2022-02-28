St Johnstone striker Northcott joins Brechin City on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone forward Jordan Northcott has joined Brechin City on loan.

The 20-year-old joins Andy Kirk’s side until the end of the season as they continue their push for the Highland League title.

The youngster will add an extra attacking option to the side’s front line.

Northcott has been a part of the Saints’ matchday squad on a number of occasions this season.

The youngster was also included in both legs of their Europa League qualifiers against Turkish giants Galatasaray and the Europa Confernce League play-off with LASK.

🆕 | Jordan Northcott has joined @BrechinCityFC on loan for the remainder of the season. We wish Jordan all the best and look forward to seeing his development! pic.twitter.com/xOYjGKCAnk — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 28, 2022

The Perth-born striker has previously spent time on loan at BSC Glasgow (now Broomhill FC) and most recently at Forfar Athletic.

He made eight appearances for the Loons in League One last season.

Northcott goes straight into Kirk’s squad for Wednesday’s trip to face Keith at Kynoch Park.