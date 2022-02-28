St Johnstone striker Northcott joins Brechin City on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone striker Northcott joins Brechin City on loan

By Scott Lorimer
February 28 2022, 9.21pm
Jordan Northcott in action for St Johnstone
St Johnstone forward Jordan Northcott has joined Brechin City on loan.

The 20-year-old joins Andy Kirk’s side until the end of the season as they continue their push for the Highland League title.

The youngster will add an extra attacking option to the side’s front line.

Northcott has been a part of the Saints’ matchday squad on a number of occasions this season.

The youngster was also included in both legs of their Europa League qualifiers against Turkish giants Galatasaray and the Europa Confernce League play-off with LASK.

The Perth-born striker has previously spent time on loan at BSC Glasgow (now Broomhill FC) and most recently at Forfar Athletic.

He made eight appearances for the Loons in League One last season.

Northcott goes straight into Kirk’s squad for Wednesday’s trip to face Keith at Kynoch Park.

