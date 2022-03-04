Dundee teacher ‘fortunate to be alive’ after crash on blind summit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee teacher has been told she is “fortunate to be alive” after trying to overtake a bus on the blind summit of a notorious Fife road, causing a multi-car crash.

Megan McIntosh had recently passed her test when she attempted the unsafe manoeuvre in her Corsa on the St Andrews to Anstruther road in December 2020.

She attempted to overtake the vehicle while driving towards the primary school at which she still teaches, before veering back into the lane when she noticed another car, driven by William Smith, coming towards her.

This caused her to clip the bus, driven by Scott Watson, and Mr Smith’s car also had to take evasive action.

McIntosh, 24, told police immediately she was at fault when they arrived, saying: “I overtook on the blind summit”.

The crash

Dundee Sheriff Court was told: “The accused is the registered keeper of the white Vauxhall Corsa.

“Witness Smith observed the Vauxhall coming into his lane in an attempt to overtake another car.

“The accused attempted to pull back but hit the bus.

“She made contact with the offside right wheel arch.

“Both vehicles came off the road.

“The emergency services were contacted and when police attended the locus they spoke to the accused and asked what happened.

“She said I overtook the bus on a blind summit.”

McIntosh, of Charleston Drive, was taken to Ninewells for checks, while Mr Smith did not require emergency medical attention, the court was told.

‘Fortunate to be alive’

The primary teacher admitted that on December 10, 2020 on the B9131, she failed to keep proper lookout, overtook when it was unsafe to do so, drove into the opposing carriageway into the path of an oncoming vehicle driven by William Smith, causing them to take evasive action.

Further, when she attempted to return to her own lane, she collided with another vehicle, driven by Scott Watson, then the other vehicle driven by William Smith causing her car and Mr Smith’s to leave the road and damaging all the vehicles.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Douglas McConnell said: “She has shown genuine remorse over this matter.

“She pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“She is a primary school teacher, 24 and never been in trouble before.

“Her parents remain hugely supportive of her.

“She is still at the school to which she travels everyday.

“She is in the second year of her (driving) probation period.”

Disqualifying McIntosh for five months and fining her £520, Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “This was a collision which involved two vehicles, including a bus on a blind summit.

“You are incredibly fortunate to be alive.”